Playing at Durango is known to be one of the more tough aspects of the season schedule for Southwestern League teams. The Demons traditionally have strong supporting crowds, players with physicality and overall well-coached groups.
So Montrose girls soccer traveled to Durango on Thursday, looking to snap a six-year winless streak playing the Demons on their home turf (the program’s last win in Durango was in 2014).
Durango’s Mason Rowland thwarted those plans. The sophomore turned in a hat-trick, scoring once in the first and twice in the second half in a 3-0 Demons win.
The loss knocked the Indians back to .500 and snapped their two-game win streak.
“(Durango’s) field is always an adjustment for us,” Montrose coach Cassie Snyder said. “ It’s a weird turf field, but I don’t think that was the biggest factor in what happened in the game. It’s just always an adjustment, and Durango knows how to play very well on their own field, an advantage against everybody they play.”
Montrose’s defense let Rowland get loose on a few plays, providing little pressure, including on a 30-yard shot from midfield that went past Indians keeper Rachel Robuck, which was a difficult ball for any keeper to save, Snyder said of the play.
“I require a lot of my midfielders and all of them are sophomore and freshman,” Snyder said. “It’s a position that requires a lot of you offensively and defensively, as well as decision making.
“The middle dictates play, and I think that experience means a lot, and we didn’t really know what to expect as far as speed of play, especially from Durango.”
The Demons’ speed of play was a significant step up from Grand Junction Central’s, whom the Indians defeated last Friday 7-1 and again on Tuesday 4-3, in overtime — Montrose’s leading scorer Josie Coulter scored the game-winner off an assist from Lucero Mireles-Rodales. Kenzie Bush also scored on Tuesday, with help from Alicea Vigil, and Yareli Escarcega scored after a pass from Mia Duncan.
Coulter’s Tuesday performance was a fitting follow-up to her four scores against Central last Friday, the second time she’s scored that many in a game at the high school level. Others, like Duncan and Vigil, have become key contributors alongside Coulter, and senior Sierra Maestas and Kate Donohoe, acting as Montrose’s center backs, have formed a steady defensive line with efficient decision making.
“The thing that stands out to me the most is they are growing,” Snyder said. “I don’t think some of the score lines this week are representative of what they’re capable of doing. They are getting better, learning things on the fly every day. We knew there was going to have to be a lot of growth — a new, young team with limited to no experience at this level of play.”
The girls played plenty of club soccer in the fall and winter, but pace of play and physicality doesn’t match that of regular season games. There’s also a compressed season schedule, leaving little practice time in-between games.
Despite the challenges, and the fact that many of the girls are learning their own games, and nuances in the game itself, on the fly, the program sits at 2-2 through four games.
Montrose is focusing on improving its defense, Snyder said (the girls have allowed two or more goals in all but one game).
“I have a lot of faith in where my girls are going to be,” Snyder said. “It’s not about where we are right now, it’s about where we’re headed. They’re playing together well and they’re going to get there.”
That trajectory is similar to the one Robuck is currently on. She’s the only freshman goalie in Snyder’s years leading the girls program. It’s a spot she earned thanks to her composure and steadiness in high pressure situations, the Indians’ coach said.
“Rachel is fabulous,” Snyder said. “She’s consistent, makes huge saves for us, is absolutely fearless, which is a great quality for a keeper to have. She’s made some tremendous saves.”
Robuck has 83 saves on the season, 28 of which came in the loss in Durango. Her playing well as a freshman bodes well for the future, especially considering she’ll be one of 32 players in the program participating in Women’s Athletic Strength and Conditioning, a designated class period during the day where the girls can up their physicality level.
The lifting program has elevated the boys team, and they just finished a 2021 season that saw them win back-to-back SWL titles.
“That’s going to make a huge difference in the coming year,” Snyder said.
Montrose will head to Aspen (1-1-1) today before welcoming Fruita on Tuesday for a home matchup that starts at 5 p.m.
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press
