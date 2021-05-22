The undefeated Durango Demons came to Montrose on Saturday and took both ends of a doubleheader, winning 7-2 in Game 1 and 12-3 in Game 2.
Montrose, now 6-4, had 12 hits in 14 innings against a senior-heavy Durango team.
“We did what we could,” Montrose coach Landon Wareham said. “We came out and battled our butts off and competed the best that we could. I’m proud of them.”
Durango’s Game 1 starter Gage Mestas took a no-hitter into the sixth inning, but Keagan Goodwin broke it up with a single right back at Mestas that deflected off his glove.
The single started a rally for the Indians, as Nolin Boone hit a single that put runners on second and first, and Jaxon Kattner singled home Goodwin. A batter later, David Dominguez hit his own RBI single, and with a runner on third, Dominguez took off for first, a move to get the runner to score, but Dominguez was called out at second before Kattner crossed the plate.
The Indians took a 2-0 lead in Game 2 after the first inning on an RBI double from Boone and run-scoring single from Zeke Steenburgen. But the Demons scored six runs in the second inning off Montrose starter Titus Weese, four of which came with two outs.
In the third inning, a single down the left field line by Logan Files scored Dominguez to put Montrose within three, but Durango added two more in the third, three in the fifth, with a home run from Elias Fiddler that hit the scoreboard in left in the fourth.
“We fought really hard and did our job and did the best we could,” Montrose shortstop Keagan Goodwin said. “We fought through the challenges and I believe we did a great job. I’m proud of us.”
Goodwin came in relief in Game 1 for Parker Davis, who gave Montrose some length on a day it was needed with 6 ⅔ innings, allowing seven runs (four earned) on 14 hits. Davis was throwing strikes, attacking the plate and didn’t walk a batter until the fifth inning.
“He attacked the strike zone and went about his business,” Wareham said of Davis’ outing. “He was throwing both pitches for a strike, challenging them and making them hit the ball. We played good defense behind him.”
After Weese left the game in the third inning during Game 2, Goodwin came on to limit damage. He had primarily used a fastball-curveball combination in prior outings, but on Saturday, Goodwin used a knuckleball he’s worked on.
“I’ve been working on it in the off time,” Goodwin said. “The coaches knew about it. We didn’t use it until today. We decided the wind would make it even better, so we decided to use it.”
Fiddler hit his home run off Goodwin’s knuckler, but the senior had hitters swinging through his new weapon. He struck out a pair of Durango hitters with it and induced soft contact throughout his outing.
Offensively, in Game 2, Goodwin was hit by a pitch in his first three at-bats against Durango left-hander Niko Mestas (which also intensified the rivalry between both teams) including in the top half of the third that loaded the bases for Gage Wareham, who flew out to left fielder Chase Robertson moments later to end the inning.
The rally was one of a few on a day the Indians strung together at-bats, but couldn’t generate the key hit. Gage Mestas made it difficult, pounding the strike zone en route to 12 strikeouts in a seven-inning complete game, allowing two runs on four hits, walking two.
“We’re definitely not the most athletic group, but we are young and we fight,” Goodwin said, “That’s what we’re about. We’re going to work hard. If any team comes down here, or we go up and play a team, we’re going to bring it to them and fight like no other team will.”
The Demons had 26 hits across both games, and extended their streak to eight games of not allowing more than five runs. They’re 9-0 and lead the Southwestern League with a 4-0 record.
“We improved on facing good kids,” Wareham said. “I’ve got nothing negative to say about our group. We need to regroup now and get into next week and flush it and move on. That’s a good ballclub that beat us.”
Montrose heads to Grand Junction on Tuesday, the first of back-to-back games against the Tigers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.