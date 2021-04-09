Durango tops Montrose in five sets

A near carbon copy of the first matchup between Montrose (5-4) and Durango (7-0), one the Indians lost in five sets, Friday’s contest again went to the tiebreaker. The Demons, on the heels of losing their first game of the season, erased a 19-15 deficit in the fourth set and won 25-21 to force the winner-take-all.
Montrose, after a kill from junior Kelsey Rocco, knotted the score at 3-3. But Durango, and its blink-and-you’ll-miss offense went on a surge, grabbing a 12-3 lead.
The Indians kept it interesting, scoring five straight, but the Demons didn’t falter, netting the next three points to win the game 3-2 (21-25, 25-22, 23-25, 25-21, 15-8).
The loss was the Indians’ third in the last four games and they’ve dropped 10 of their last 18 sets. The Indians lost 3-1 to a top shelf Eagle Valley (8-1) squad last Saturday and lost in five to Delta on Wednesday, squeezing in a 3-1 win over Coal Ridge the day prior.
“We still have some work to do to speed the (offense up),” said Montrose coach Shane Forrest, who wants the Indians to play at a faster space. “We got work to do on our offense to make that happen.”
The Indians’ offense hummed enough to take two of the first three sets on Friday, with Rocco, Madisen Matoush and Taylor Foster placing some pressure on the Durango defense. Durango, though, had consistent rotations and conveyed, at times, an impenetrable front thanks to their middle blockers.
It helped the Demons capture their league leading fifth win to move 2.5 games ahead of second-place Fruita.
“Both teams defensively are really strong, and strong serving teams,” Montrose coach Shane Forrest said. “Offensively, Durango has the advantage on us because they have a solid attack in every rotation and in every position, and it’s hard to defend that.”
The Demons’ balanced attack showed up Friday, as four players registered five kills or more. Mason Rowland, Leah Wolf and Paige Ammerman each tied for the team-high with nine kills. All three came into Friday’s contest ranked No. 1, 2 and 3 in kills, respectively, for the Demons.
Ammerman, in particular, sent some blazing spikes the Indians’ way. Together, Durango’s been a dominant group through seven games — they've won 20 of 27 sets.
“We’ve got some work to do on the little things,” Forrest said. “Making sure the hitters are working hard in transition, getting ready to hit, being in the correct defensive positions, being down and ready. Those little aspects of the game I think are going to make a big difference for us when we focus on those.”
Rocco did find a groove serving and hitting, recording nine aces and a team-high 17 kills. Matoush and Foster were also in double-digits, with 11 and 10. Joining them on the floor were juniors Jada Ray and Bre Brasier, a pair of defensive specialists for the Indians who didn’t receive as much playing time at the start of the campaign.
“As the DS’s, we’re counting on them to keep the ball off the floor and picking up the hits and tips the other team’s doing. They’re quick and good off their feet and have good ball control.”
The rotation, though, didn’t have an affect on what was an uncharacteristic night from the Indians communication wise. Montrose had a number of plays where there was some miscommunication, leading to extra points for the Demons.
“I think for whatever reason we had some players being a little timid tonight and not being super aggressive, doing the things we know they can do well,” said Forrest, who feels the miscommunication on the night is a one-time occurrence. “Just a communication thing that doesn’t typically happen.”
Montrose moves to 2-2 in conference play, but has an immediate chance to get back into that league win column against Grand Junction Central on Thursday.
