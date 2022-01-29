Montrose knew it would be a tall order stopping Durango’s Mason Rowland, one of the best guards in the Southwestern League. She’s crafty, physical and has range.
On Saturday at Lloyd McMillan Gym, Rowland showed off all three traits. She weaved her way to the basket, ran towards offensive rebounds for second-chance points and was a sharpshooter from three.
You could tell she was set for a great game following a buzzer-beater three-pointer with seconds left in the first quarter. She dribbled to her right, found some separation and knocked the shot down, which were three of her 28 points in Durango's (12-5) 42-27 win over Montrose (9-9).
“Durango has one of the best players in the Southwestern League and you’re not going to stop her,” Montrose coach Steve Skiff said of Rowland. “We didn’t want to give up as many points as we did to her, but she’s tough.”
Rowland’s Saturday adds to what’s been a scorching-hot season offensively for the junior point guard. She’s averaging 20.9 points per game and has scored more than 20 points 11 times. She’s had just one performance all season where she was held to single digits.
Rowland scored all but two of Durango’s points in the third quarter on Saturday, displaying an efficiency that Montrose found hard to match. The Indians pounded the ball inside throughout the game, feeding Heather Power, Taygan Rocco and Josie Coulter in the low post, but the trio had trouble finishing. Many shots sailed to the other side of the backboard or hit the side of the rim.
“It’s good shot selection and we’re taking good shots. They just won’t fall,” Skiff said. “Around the basket, I don’t know if we just got rushed or panicked.”
The misses doomed Montrose in a three-point second quarter. Coulter had the team’s lone bucket in the period and Power, after scoring three points in the first, had trouble finding the bottom of the net the rest of the way.
Montrose was without its leading scorer, Taylor Yanosky, on Saturday. She suffered a minor injury against Moffat County on Thursday and couldn’t recover in time to play Durango. The hope is she can return for Tuesday’s home game against Fruita.
“That hurts. Anytime you lose your leading scorer it doesn’t help with the point total,” Skiff said.
The Demons, up 21-14 at halftime, went on a 9-4 run during the first 5:30 of the third quarter. They began to look inside the paint with Ashley Ortega and Kenzie Bush hounding Rowland on the perimeter.
Montrose activated its full-court press during the period, but it seldom worked — Rowland raced right by the press repeatedly.
The Indians were able to generate some offense in the fourth quarter, but they were out of time. Once Rocco, who finished with a team-high 10 points, made a few shots to generate momentum, Durango was nursing a 42-27 lead. All the Demons had to do was run out the clock.
“The effort is still there and so is the energy and intensity,” Skiff said. “Everybody that goes into the game plays really hard. We’re just looking to have one of those breakout nights offensively.”
Coulter was the only other Montrose player with more than five points, scoring eight. Haven Johnson, Bryar Moss and Ortega each had one field goal.
Montrose is back to .500 for the first time since Dec. 11. They’ve lost five of their last six games but have a chance to start a winning trend against Fruita on Tuesday.
In their last matchup, Fruita’s defensive pressure held Montrose to 19 points.