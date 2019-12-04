Starting this Thursday, the basketball season will be underway as Montrose and Olathe’s hoops teams will compete in Coronado and Centauri tournaments, respectively.
This season will be interesting for all four units as each one has experienced players, newer players, or a mix of both.
So with that in mind, let’s look at a few initial details to look out for this year.
Montrose girls basketball
The Lady Indians took Class 4A by storm last season as they won the Southwestern League title and advanced all the way to the Great Eight.
And, on paper, it seems like there will be no stopping them. The team has a part of its core roster back as two seniors, both starters, return to this year’s squad.
Head coach Steve Skiff, who won SWL Coach of the Year for his efforts last season, will lean on his players’ experience as eight of them are seniors.
Montrose boys hoops
The Indians’ success last season may have caught a few off guard after a slow start and having zero seniors on the roster.
But Montrose rebounded with a winning record and hosted a round-one state playoff game.
Ryan Voehringer did a helluva job with this young team as he was also rewarded with SWL Coach of the Year.
But unfortunately, the Indians will miss the late Connor Imus, who was one of the leaders on the team. His competitiveness, leadership, basketball skills and all-around nice kid qualities will be sadly missed.
Olathe girls
Paul Althaus instructed a young Lady Pirates unit last year that had very little varsity experience.
Despite this, Olathe battled some of the best Western Slope League teams down to the wire.
Although Althaus will have to replace a few leaders on the Lady Pirates from last season, he still has a few playmakers left on the roster.
Olathe boys basketball
The Pirates’ senior leadership was lauded all season long last year, but now Olathe will replace a majority of its roster. Eight seniors were on that team a season ago, and now about three seniors will be on this season’s team.
But this Pirates squad has shown steady improvement these past few seasons.
Turkey Day football
Well, a 2-1 record is technically a winning record, but it didn’t feel like it in the Kiser household. Thankfully, the food helped ease the pain of the Cowboys loss.
But, at least any Dallas fans’ feelings have subsided after watching the Eagles lose to the Dolphins on Sunday. The NFC East is certainly the weakest division in the NFL after Philadelphia’s painful loss … seriously who loses to the Dolphins, whose front office is obviously trying to tank. But that punter-to-kicker touchdown pass will be in highlight reels for years to come.
