Sharpshoot Eccher’s 3-point shot helping Lady Indians offensive balance
Eccher leads team in 3-pointers made
Coach says Eccher’s offensive repertoire has grown in last few years
Senior got into basketball thanks to dad and brother
By Andrew Kiser
On any given Saturday, Josie Eccher can be found in the gym working on her 3-point shot with her dad.
Whether it’s putting up 100 or 200 shots, the Montrose guard wants to get that shooting stroke ready for gameday.
Eccher doesn’t forget that, in her opinion, she hit “a lull” after the first competition of the basketball season in the Coronado Tournament. At that tourney, Eccher averaged nearly 13 points per game — which included a season-high 17 - but the following competition in Glenwood, she scored a little over three ppg.
That result led Eccher to put in extra effort over the weekends to get her shot back in working order. She said that has helped as she’s rediscovered her 3-point stroke over the last few games.
“It’s been helping my confidence,” Eccher said.
All the same, the Montrose senior has been effective for Montrose even if her shot hasn’t always gone through the cylinder.
Eccher, who’s third on the team in points with 7.2 per game, leads the Lady Indians in 3-pointers made with 26. She’s also shooting 27 percent from behind the arc.
“She’s a great shooter,” coach Steve Skiff said. “... She’s a great all-around player who comes in with a great attitude and works hard.”
Eccher said her technique of connecting on the jumper is to “stick it.” Those two words help her get her feet set and let the shot get off.
“Honestly, besides that, it’s nothing because I just shoot it,” she said. “The more I think about it the more I miss it.”
Eccher isn’t a stranger to the highs and lows of the 3-point jumper.
Eccher had always been a player that enjoyed shooting the long ball. But it wasn’t until middle school that she became aware the 3-pointer had to be part of her game.
“In high school, too, I realized that it was my go-to,” she said.
Skiff said Eccher’s 3-point shot is one of the many parts of her game that makes her invaluable to the team. He added Eccher’s abilities have grown over the last four seasons as she’s developed the ability to drive to the rim and connect on short- to mid-range shots.
“She’s continued to improve her game and has added a lot to it,” Skiff said.
By being part of the Montrose girls basketball program that is historically defensive-minded, Eccher has also excelled in that regard, Skiff said.
“We’ve asked her to do a lot during her career here,” he said. “There are different times when we put her in different positions on the zone and asked her to take on different matchups in man-to-man.”
It certainly helps that Eccher’s experience with the game dates back to when she was 5. She got into the sport due in part to her father, who coached basketball, and brother.
She gravitated toward the sport, she said, adding if even there was no one to play against, she somehow “had a ball in my hands.”
Eccher and the Lady Indians’ talent will be on display this weekend, when they welcome the Durango Demons at noon on Saturday.
