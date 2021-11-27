It looked all but over.
Montrose had a 28-14 lead with 5:40 remaining left in the fourth quarter of a 4A semifinal matchup against Erie High School. The Indians were mere minutes away from clinching a spot in the 4A state title game at Empower Field at Mile High.
The Indians, with their top defense, were in prime position to advance. But Erie, unfazed by the lead, stunned Montrose.
Erie trimmed the two-possession lead to one after Erie quarterback Blake Barnett scored on a 4-yard keeper. The drive took 1:43 seconds, leaving 4:02 left on the clock.
The Tigers, aware of Montrose’s bleed-the-clock offensive strategy, attempted an onside-kick, which was more than perfect, falling in the hands of Seanthomas Francisco on the left side of the field. No Montrose player was within 10-yards of the recovery.
A handful of plays into Erie’s next possession, Barnett connected with Jaylen Klickna for a 14-yard touchdown pass to trim Montrose’s lead to 28-27.
That’s when Erie head coach Jeff Giger decided to attempt the two-point conversion to take the lead.
On the attempt, Barnett rolled out to his left, sprinted towards the left pylon and dove, crossing the goal line to give Erie a 29-28 advantage.
On the next Montrose drive with 1:43 remaining and one timeout left, quarterback Gage Wareham found an open Ethan Hartman for a 40-yard completion which placed the Indians at the Erie 40-yard line.
On the next play, Montrose fumbled and Erie recovered the ball, securing the 29-28 win and a spot in next Saturday’s state title game.
“It was just a sequence of events that played out and there were some opportunities there that we had with a two-score lead to put the game away," Montrose coach Brett Mertens said. "The onside kick was a big one. That's on me for not having them ready to go."
On the onside kick, Erie placed Francisco on the left side of the field, unbeknownst to Montrose. It made the recovery much too easy as all Francisco had to do was catch the ball after it went past 10 yards.
"(Erie) snuck a kid on and we didn't see him and it was kind of a trick play type deal," Mertens said. "Obviously as coaches we have to be able to see that and put our kids in position to make that play. That was an unfortunate play and I'll take responsibility for that."
The Indians’ opening drive of the second half was a three-and-out, but their next position was prime Indians. They drove down the field from their own 23 into Erie territory. An Erie interception was wiped due to a roughing the passer call, and Montrose found itself at the Erie 1-yard line with 2:17 left in the third quarter.
Griffin scored on the next play, giving Montrose a 21-14 advantage.
Moments later, a little over a minute into the fourth quarter, Montrose forced Barnett to fumble and recovered the ball at their own 47.
The Indians shaved five minutes off the clock on the ensuing drive, which ended with a 4-yard touchdown run by Griffin for a 28-14 lead.
"I thought we did pretty well [offensively]," Mertens said. "We felt if we could have gotten the ball back after the (28-14) lead we probably could have run the game out. When we did get it back, we were trying to come from behind with short time."
Both teams scored on their opening drives in the first half. Barnett threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Aidan Achtziger and Montrose followed with a 5-yard touchdown run by Griffin to make it 7-7.
Two plays into the second quarter, while at the Montrose 16-yard line, Erie, on 4th-and-6, went for the first down but the pass from Barnett was incomplete.
Montrose mimicked Erie’s aggressiveness, also attempting to secure a first down on fourth down at their own 44, but Wareham’s pass to Ashden Oberg was incomplete.
After Montrose forced a three-and-out, Wareham took Montrose down the field before Hartman sprinted towards the pylon for an 11-yard touchdown run to take a 14-7 lead.
The Tigers, however, with just 1:24 left in the half, marched down the field and scored on a 2-yard run by Caleb Theisen to tie the score at 14-14.
Montrose had 230 rushing yards in the loss. Griffin scored three times and Hartman added one score.
Erie scored 15 points in the fourth quarter after being held scoreless in the second and third quarters.
"We're super proud of (the players)," Mertens said. "We're just heartbroken it had to end like that, but that doesn't take away from what they did accomplish."
Montrose’s season ends at 12-1 while Erie moves to 13-0 with a chance to finish the season (regular and playoffs) undefeated next week.
In the other 4A semifinal matchup, No. 7 Chatfield defeated No. 3 Pine Creek 28-21.
No. 5 Erie will play No. 7 Chatfield for the 4A state title on Saturday, Dec. 4 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver.