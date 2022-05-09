The Olathe Pirates hit the road again last Saturday and lost both ends of a Western League doubleheader to the Meeker Cowboys.
The two wins increased the Cowboys overall record to 6-10. The Pirates fell to 0-9.
The first game got out of hand early as Meeker plated three runs in the first inning and six more in the second inning. The Cowboys added three runs in the next couple of innings while holding the Pirates scoreless. The 15 runs brought in the “mercy rule” and the game was called after four innings.
In game two, Olathe pushed across a single run in the top half of the first inning but surrendered seven tallies to the Cowboys in their half of the inning.
The Cowboys proceeded to score nine additional runs in the next three innings. The Pirates scored another run in the fourth inning and added three more in the top of the fifth inning, at which time the “mercy rule” was called and the game ended 16-5 in favor of the Cowboys.
“Both of (Meeker's) pitchers threw really well," Olathe coach Tyler Vincent said. "As we watched the warmups my coaches and I were saying, 'holy cow, we can’t see how these guys are 4-10,' because they were solid all the way through. They fielded well, they put ball is play, they swung the bats very well.”
“The Cowboys hit really well,'" Vincent added. "I wouldn’t say that Bryson Inda had his best stuff Saturday. He was a little off at the start of the game. He started to throw strikes and they made some great hits on really good pitches out and away from the strike zone. They were locked in, ready to go and we continued to make too many mistakes. We can’t make four or five errors a game, give the opposition additional at bats and expect to win or be competitive.”
The Pirates will travel again next Saturday, this time heading for Rangely, another grueling road trip.
Olathe will play two games against the home-standing Panthers.
The Pirates will end their short season as they host the Cedaredge Bruins on Tuesday, May 17 with a JV and varsity contest at Hubbard Field.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone