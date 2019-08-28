Montrose County Event Center is gearing up to host four separate cowboy competitions over the next 30 days.

More than 500 cowboys and their families are expected to visit the venue with more than $120,000 in prize money up for grabs.

Events include the Mountain States Ranch Rodeo on Friday, Sept. 6 and Saturday, Sept. 7; the Colorado Championships National Team Roping (NTR) on Sept. 14 and 15; the Colorado Reined Cowhorse Association (CRCA) Colorado Finale Sept. 19 - 22, and the Colorado Pro Rodeo Association (CPRA) State Finals Rodeo Oct. 4-6.

The Mountain States Ranch Rodeo will have ticketed rodeo performances each evening. For more information on the event schedule and ticket prices visit mountainstatesranchrodeo.com.

The Colorado Championship NTR and the CRCA Colorado Finale offer free admission. For full schedule of events visit nationalteamproping.com and coloradoreinedcowhorse.com.

The CPRA State Finals Rodeo will have three ticketed rodeo performances. Tickets and additional information are available online at montrosecountyeventcenter.com or at the gate.

