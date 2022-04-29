Montrose High School’s track program fields dozens of runners and throwers at any given meet. It’s a deep pool of talent ranging from seasoned veterans — seniors — to rookies — freshman — eager to showcase their abilities.
Several meets into the 2022 season, it has come to no surprise to that same group that the program has taken a step forward this season by placing in various events at each meet, including during Friday’s Montrose Invitational at MHS.
“Everyone is doing really good,” Foster said during Friday’s meet. “At our award ceremonies, almost everyone places, which is amazing. Everyone is just excelling in their events. That makes us a better overall team.”
Foster has helped the girls’ side net considerable points at each meet and added to the team effort on Friday by finishing second in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.72, one second off her personal record.
She missed the first three meets of the season but has slowly worked herself back into shape and has delivered strong showings in the 100 meter.
“I’ve dedicated myself to go to every practice and every meet so I can qualify for state,” Foster said.
Foster was one of the seven state qualifiers last season alongside Isaac Renfrow, who placed fourth at state in the 300-meter hurdles.
This season, he’s found it difficult to match his time from 2021.
“Last year, I felt really fast, so it’s been hard this year to top that,” Renfrow said. “I can beat my time from last year. Practicing in between seasons and getting more fit has helped me.”
The runners don’t take practice lightly. Alonzo Leiba, who has become a runner to watch in the 400-meter dash, was working on relay handoffs with Junior Rodriguez during practice last week.
Renfrow himself was alone on the track this week, working on his form.
“That’s why we’re out here (practicing) all the time — we’re just trying to get the correct form,” Renfrow said. “There’s little things, switches you can turn on that can help you critique and think about how you run. That’s been helpful, especially coming out of pandemic stuff having something to focus my energy on.”
Renfrow’s form on Friday helped him finish second place in the 110-meter hurdles despite considerable wind. He ran before Amaris Mora, who felt like he came up too quickly during his run in the 100-meter dash.
For the past two seasons, Mora has been a top runner on the boys’ side, but wants more each time he steps onto the track.
“I’m just trying to prove myself every race,” Mora said. “I’m always racing against myself.”
But he, like Foster, has seen a team-wide improvement compared to last season. Relay teams on both the boys and girls side have podiumed a handful of times this season, including last week at Coal Ridge when the boys’ 4x100 relay team placed first with a time of 44.52. In the boys’ 4x800, Montrose finished first at 8:44.90.
The girls’ 4x100 relay team also finished first (52.35) and the 800-meter sprint medley relay team finished second (1:55.77).
“I’m really impressed with everyone. They’re all pushing each other this year even harder,” Mora said. “Last year, we only had a handful of people qualifying that made it to state. This year, we have a bunch of long distance runners, throwers and kids from different events qualifying. We’re doing a lot better and improved a lot more since last year.”
Not only has Leiba taken part in that improvement, but Junior Rodriguez, Jonas Graff, who’s in his first official track season, and Will Taylor have followed suit. Trevor Hill and Jaxxon Tosi, who qualified for state last season in shot put, are perennial placers in that event and finished first and third last week in Coal Ridge.
For the girls, Foster and Sarah McGarry have headlined for Montrose in running events, though Madison Lucero, Haven Johnson, Olivia Renfrow and Audrey Righter have also seen improvement throughout the season.
Official results from Friday’s home meet at MHS were not available before the print deadline.
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press