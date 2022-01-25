“Keep shooting.”
That’s what Fletcher Cheezum tells himself when he’s on a hot streak from deep.
It’s what was going through his mind Tuesday night against Grand Junction Central (4-10) after he converted four triples in the first half. He knocked down another three in the second half and finished his night with 21 points in Montrose’s (16-0) 61-36 win.
He was 7-for-9 from three.
“When I get in that mode, I’m confident every shot is going in,” Cheezum said.
The sharpshooter was Montrose’s leading scorer on a night the Indians raced to a 20-4 lead after the first eight minutes. Montrose played at an up-tempo pace and dominated in transition. Trey Reese was a benefactor, scoring six points in the quarter and it also aided Ashden Oberg, who matched Reese with three field goals.
The Indians continued to get open looks, setting off-ball screens to open up looks for Cheezum and others. It led to a 30-14 lead by halftime.
“We got out in transition early and Fletcher hit some early threes and Reese had some easy looks,” Montrose coach Ryan Voehringer said. “We didn’t play as well in the second quarter.”
Central matched Montrose’s second period point total — 10 — with aggressive low-post moves. But following halftime, it was all Indians, who outscored the Warriors 19-6 in the third quarter. Reese, Cheezum and Luke Hutto all converted triples to extend Montrose’s lead.
Hutto was left open on the perimeter on multiple occasions and didn’t hesitate, attempting five shots from deep. It’s not a look he’s used to getting as he entered Tuesday's contest 1-for-9 beyond the arc.
He was 1-for-5 on three-pointers Tuesday but finished with nine points on 4-for-9 shooting with six rebounds and a steal.
Oberg continued to make a statement with his efficiency. He muscled his way towards an and-one opportunity in the first half and had a soft touch around the basket in the third quarter.
With a 6-for-7 finish on Tuesday, he’s shot 75% or better in three of his past four games. In the other, against Grand Junction on Friday, he was still efficient, shooting 4-for-7 (57%) from the floor.
With Reese and Hutto each hitting a triple in addition to Cheezum’s seven, Montrose knocked down nine on Tuesday, a season-high mark.
From the floor, Montrose was 25-of-40 (63%).
“We just have so much more experience,” Cheezum said. “A lot of us have been playing with each other since sixth or seventh grade and considering how far we went last year, we know we can play well. Experience is a big thing for us.”
That experience emboldened Reese to play with patience and timely speed on Tuesday. He attacked the basket on Tuesday when he had open lanes and had a few mid-range pull-ups. He added three assists, bringing his season assist total to 92 — he had 85 in 18 games last season.
Reese’s recent stretch shows how much he’s grown as a point guard. His seven steals last Friday pushed his season total to 37, surpassing the 33 he had last season. His assist-to-turnover ratio has ballooned to 4.38. Last winter, it was 1.98.
“Trey can score 16 to 18 points on any given night,” Voehringer said. “That mid-range is really working for him.”
The Indians weren’t without error on Tuesday — they had defensive breakdowns in the second half and multiple errant passes that led to turnovers.
Raef Carter led Central with 11 points in Tuesday’s loss. Eric Macks, the Warriors’ leading scorer, had just two points.
Montrose welcomes Durango (6-9) on Saturday for a 3 p.m. tip-off at Lloyd McMillan Gym.