The Montrose Red Hawks football team is ready to level-up from last year’s squad that lost to Loveland in the CHSAA 4A football quarterfinal round.
Tradition is on Montrose’s side.
While some coaches may view the loss of seven starters and 16 seniors to graduation as a cause for hand-wringing, it’s business as usual for seventh-year head coach Brett Mertens. Montrose’s success on the field is a layer cake comprised of key ingredients such as a culture of excellence, a veteran coaching staff, committed players, and a town that supports football.
“I say this every year, but I tell you what, this town is the place to be in terms of football,” Mertens said. “It's a great football community. It's really a blessing to be able to coach here.”
Mertens credited his core coaching staff for the team’s continued success, which includes offensive coordinator Jake Appling, line coach Alex Matlock, linebacker coach Kurt Scriffiny and defensive backs coach Al Griffin.
“The nice thing is our staff has been together for my whole time here,” the head coach said. “We also have been consistent with our participation rates. We have somewhere between 90 and 100 kids on the team at all levels.”
While the Red Hawks bring back four starters from the previous season, Mertens said a lot of players rotated in last season, which was helped by added playing time for some during blowout wins in conference play.
“We bring back some decent experience,” Mertens said. “We lost five of our six starting offensive linemen, but there’s three kids on the line that have a lot of experience.
“We're able to bring kids up off the JV team every year, and they kind of just grow into those new roles.”
The Red Hawks are deep in the backfield with senior quarterback Gage Wareham set to start for the third season.
“Obviously, with a senior quarterback, we feel like we can be a little more dynamic this year and we're going to try to hit some big [passing] plays, but we say that every year,” Mertens said.
Montrose fans will also see fellow senior Blake Griffin lining up at fullback in the Red Hawks’ option Wing-T offense. Griffin led Class 4A in rushing as a junior with 2,061 yards enroute to scoring 28 touchdowns while averaging 187.4 yards per game. He could also get some snaps at one of the wing running back positions.
Senior Jaxson Killen will see action at both running back spots while Mertens said sophomore Elijah Womack was also playing well at fullback.
Austin Zimmer, another senior, will lineup at wingback along with junior Aiden Grijalva and senior Landon Linville.
“Alonzo Trujillo is doing a good job of receiver and Hunter Gurule is also in that mix doing a good job,” Mertens said.
The Wing-T offense relies on quick, athletic offensive lineman as opposed to big bulldozers. Despite the loss of five starters from last season, the Red Hawks have a lot of depth along the O-line including: Andreas Distel (11); Johann Farnese (12); Kortlan Nelson (12); Jericho Tosi (12); Josh Maddox (11); Jack Carson (11); Blake Bercillio (12); and Abbott Dietrich (11.)
Tight-ends for the Red Hawks are Cash Vang (12); Jackson Barnett (12) and Jack Pankey (11.) Rounding out the offense, junior Zack Motely returns as kicker.
On the defensive side of the ball, Carson, Kayden Miller (11), Farnese, Kortlan Nelson and Tosi will anchor the line in the Red Hawks’ base 3-4 defense.
Mertens said Killen had a big season last year at inside linebacker. Dietrich will also play middle linebacker while Barnett and Vang are slated to play the outside backer positions.
“We’ve got a lot of kids that kind of know positions on each side of the ball and hopefully we can rotate them through and keep them a little fresher,” Mertens said.
Montrose’s coach said a lot of players could play cornerback or safety for the Red Hawks, including Trujillo, Wareham, Griffin, Grijalva, Zimmer, Chase Mehan (10), Roman Sackman (12), Cooper Ross (11), and Dylan Jessop (12).
"I don't exactly know which kids are going to play exactly which spots yet,” Mertens said. “We're still trying to figure that out, but they've been really good about learning multiple positions.”
The Red Hawks opened last season with consecutive losses to Palmer Ridge and Fruita Monument prior to reeling off nine wins in a row enroute to winning their second consecutive league title.
The season kicks-off August 24 with a tough road game against Palmer Ridge followed by Fruita Monument and Erie, all of which made the playoffs last season.
“The thing about playing a hard schedule is you get tested early so you can see where you need to get better,” Mertens said. “That's exactly what happened last year. We got humbled and we got better.
“As the head coach, I'm not afraid to play a tough schedule, and I'm not afraid to lose a game early. I think all those things can be good for you.”