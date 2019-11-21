In her second year back as the Montrose volleyball coach, Shane Forrest has won two Southwestern League Coach of the Year titles in as many years.
Forrest recently earned the honor after she guided the Lady Indians to a 21-7 record, an SWL title and a trip to the state tournament.
The Lady Indian players were also well-rewarded for their efforts.
Montrose’s Caraline Burwell, Kelsey Rocco and Madison Satterly were all named to the SWL first team while Isabel Stollsteimer earned a second-team nod.
The three first-teamers got it done on the offensive end for the Lady Indians.
Satterly led the league in kills and blocks with 315 and 83, respectively. Rocco was third the SWL in both kills (220) and digs (334) and finished fourth in aces (42). Additionally, Burwell was second in blocks with 69 and sixth in kills (166).
As Montrose’s main setter, Stollsteimer was the one helping those three get those kills, but also added 39 aces which was good for sixth in the SWL. She was also effective on defense as she was eighth in digs (221).
