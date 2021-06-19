Taylor Foster is on a roll.
Last week at the Multi-League Championship meet in Grand Junction, Foster took first in the 100 and 200 meter dash. The performance in the 100 meter (12.71) gave Foster the best time this season in the Southwestern League.
She followed that with another first-place finish in the 100 meter (teammate Sarah McGarry was right behind her, coming in second) at the Olathe Invitational Thursday, and gave Montrose some more high scoring points by coming in second in the 200 meter, and a second-best in league so far. And, she added another top three finish, coming in third in the long jump, two and three spots ahead of teammates McGarry and Taygan Rocco.
Foster’s performances helped the Montrose girls produce 103 points on the day, second behind Cedaredge 155.5. Olivia Cook was a big help, too, placing first in the 3200 meter run and fifth in the 800 meter run.
The girls’ relay teams — 4x100 and 800 meter sprint medley — both took first on a day they continued their strong season.
The narrative was similar for the boys, who took first on Thursday, by a lot. Montrose scored 174 points, far ahead of Cedaredge, the second place-finisher. Amaris Mora, one of Montrose’s best runners, placed second in the 100 meter dash, clocking in at 11.35. In the same event, Junior Rodriguez, Austin Zimmer and Austin Griffin added sixth, seventh and eighth place finishes, respectively.
Mora was second in the 200 meter dash, too, and other Montrose runners posted season-best times. Will Taylor turned in his best performance in the high jump, placing third, which is now fourth-best in the conference. Alonzo Leiba placed third in the 400 meter dash with a time of 54.75, his best to date.
The performance was Leiba’s second third-place finish of the season. He helped Montrose place first three times in the 4x100 in May, and he turned in better performances in June as his freshman campaign winds down.
Additional top placements for the boys include Zack Morris’ second-place finish in the 1600 meter, placing first in the 4x100 meter relay and an all-around impressive day for Isaac Renfrow, who added to his success in the 110 meter and 300 meter with first and third-place finishes. Renfrow this season has been one of the best hurdlers in the SWL. He has league-best times in the 110 meter (15.87) and 300 (41.07), both of which came at the Montrose Invitational, and no one in the conference has been able to top those since.
The girls and boys seasons have been nothing short of spectacular. Both squads lead the SWL in the 4x100 meter, and they’ve firmly positioned themselves for potential state tournament qualification, though rankings could fluctuate as final numbers come in.
If any of the Montrose athletes qualify for state, they’ll head to the 4A state tournament at Jefferson County Stadium in Lakewood. There will be 18 qualifiers in each event, and as of Saturday, Renfrow looks like a lock to qualify in the 110 and 300, since he’s in the top 10 in 4A for both.
Foster is 15th in the 100 meter, and Taylor Yanosky is ranked 13th and 17th in discus and shot put. Mora might need some help in the 100 meter, sitting in 19th, but the boys’ 4x100 relay team is ranked 13th.
Jaxxon Tosi is right on the cut, at No. 18, in shot put.
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press
