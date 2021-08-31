GRAND JUNCTION – Four Montrose High School golfers finished in the top 10 Monday at Bookcliff Country Club to win the Indians’ fourth tournament of the 2021 season.
Montrose won the tournament with a 229 score, four shots ahead of Vail Mountain (233) and third place finisher Grand Junction, 241.
Sophomore Noah Richmond shot a one-over par 73 to pace the MHS team. Juniors Jake Legg and Liam Beshoar both posted 78s. Connor Bell, also a junior, shot an 80. Caleb Caskey carded an 87 with Rocco Manuel posting a 91 as an extra tournament participant. Connor Downey, a senior from Vail Christian, was the medalist (71) in the 11-team field.
“We played well today and Bookcliff was tough,” said MHS coach Steve Skiff. “We gave up a few shots at the end. We’ll learn from that. Noah (Richmond) played solidly. He held it together after a couple of holes gave him fits.”
The tournament win is the halfway mark in the team’s 2021 season. Thursday, they’ll be competing in the Windsor Invitational in Windsor, north of Denver, at the Pelican Lakes Golf Club. There will be 28 teams competing, including the top 4A and 5A schools in Colorado. “We’ll get to see some of the best players in the state,” said Skiff, adding, “the 3A schools this year have really been tough. Particularly Aspen and Basalt.”
Skiff noted the travel is another challenge for the team. “We often travel a long way, then play 18 holes, then come back. It’s not easy.” He added that the team’s strengths include better course management. “They’ve really put in the hours to work on their games.”
