Posing for a photo after a fifth-straight regional title, the Montrose High School boys golf team was all smiles holding up a plaque that read, “Regional Champion, Boys Golf, 2020 Colorado Class 4A.” Celebrating their victory, senior Jordan Jennings, freshman Noah Richmond and sophomores Rocco Manuel and Jake Legg all stood tall at Green Valley Ranch Club in Denver.
Now, the Indians will have a chance at history when they tee off on Monday and Tuesday at Country Club of Colorado in Colorado Springs, site of the state tournament. Montrose is 18 holes away from becoming the first 4A team ever to win four-straight state championships, and would join exclusive company as the fourth team in any classification to accomplish the feat (5A Regis Jesuit, 2010-2013; 3A Kent Denver, 2008-2012; 5A ThunderRidge, 2001-2006).
For Jennings, it would be his fourth title after taking part in each of the past three championships at MHS.
“It would mean so much to me,” Jennings said during practice on Thursday. “It’s got to start with us practicing and working on the things we need to do to get it done. I think we definitely have the talent, we just need to believe in ourselves and continue to work on the little things that will get it done for us.”
The Indians, led by coach Steve Skiff and assistant coaches Tom Young and Cory Jackson, have been among the most consistent tournament teams in 4A this season with 10 wins, including regionals.
Skiff, pleased with the last week and a half of practice, is confident the Indians are ready to tee off.
“They’re ready. I think they’re ready mentally, physically,” Skiff said on Thursday. “I think a lot of the experiences this year that we’ve had we’re going to rely on come the state tournament.”
Though Jennings has led the Indians in scoring nine of the 10 tournaments this season, Manuel, Legg and Richmond have all played a part in the team’s success.
Richmond, who’s averaging 77 strokes per round, will get his first glimpse of state tournament play on Monday, as will Manuel, who posted a season best 79 at Cobble Creek earlier this year.
“It’s exciting to go play at my first ever state tournament, and I’m just looking to have a lot of fun,” Richmond said.
“Looking forward to see how we perform,” Manuel said. “I know I have what it takes to do it on that stage.”
Jennings is the only golfer of the four to play at Country Club of Colorado. Richmond said the senior has told each golfer what to expect at the course, and to play with the confidence each has played with this season. All four expect to be tested, so it’s patience, says Jennings, that will be one of Montrose’s keys to the tournament.
“It definitely tests your game,” Jennings said. “The wind blows, it’s difficult…. it’s a good course, good state event.
“You got to stay patient. Can’t let one bad shot decide who you’re going to be for the rest of the round. You got to regroup, stay focused and take it one shot at a time.”
Though Legg hasn’t played at the course, he, like Jennings, carries state tournament experience as a member of the 2019 championship team. With what he feels is an improved swing, Legg is looking to hit some green early.
“Just trying to get it in play, hit some green and be confident,” Legg said of his mindset heading into Monday.
Skiff himself hasn’t been to the course, though he anticipates the unfamiliarity and logistics of the holes should present a good test for the Indians.
“It’s going to be a good test of golf, which a state tournament should be,” Skiff said. “The team that wins it, the individual that wins it is going to earn it.”
Performance wise, each golfer said their swings feel good. Skiff agreed, based on what he saw at regionals and the past week and a half at practice.
“I think we’re playing some of our best golf going into state, which is what you work all summer, all fall, all season for to get those swings peaking going into state,” Skiff said. “I think all four of them are there. They’ve really played well this last week and played well at regionals, so I think we’re peaking at the right time, which is encouraging and fun to watch.”
Though Montrose will be heading into somewhat unfamiliar territory course wise, the competition won’t be. Hunter Swanson, tournament medalist at regionals with a 5-under par 67, of Northfield returns after tying for second place at state in 2019. Reese Knox of Falcon medaled at the Kadet Invitational, which featured a powerhouse field of 4A and 5A teams. Discovery Canyon’s Cayden Ford tied Swanson for second last year, and was regional medalist in 4A Region 2.
Team wise, regional champions Pueblo West (Region 1), host Cheyenne Mountain (Region 2) and Mullen (Region 3) have inside tracks to compete for the title alongside Montrose, who are seeking their fifth championship all-time.
The weather forecasted for Monday and Tuesday says conditions should be sunny with temperatures in the mid-to-high 70s, and winds at 5-15 miles per hour.
