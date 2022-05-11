Ninety-six minutes and 10 seconds passed before Montrose received the play it had been waiting for.
Alicea Vigil was racing down the field, swarmed by Riverdale Ridge defenders. She saw that Ellie Duncan was open and placed the ball right in her pocket.
Duncan, aware the Ravens’ goalkeeper Cimonie Martinez extended further than normal from the goal, made a quick move to place the ball in front of her right foot. She then kicked a sailing floater over Martinez’ head. Silence ensued.
Nothing but net.
Duncan’s teammates swarmed her as the Montrose crowd erupted in cheers. Duncan, a freshman, lifted Montrose to a 2-1 win and into the second round of the 4A girls soccer state playoffs.
“It’s so exciting,” Duncan said. “I just saw everyone trying to swarm me… I’m just so proud of this team and it’s so cool.”
Duncan saw how Vigil’s trajectory lined up with hers and expected a pass to come her way.
“I was nervous,” Duncan said, “but I saw the goalie come out and it made for an easier shot.”
“That moment is incredible for her,” Montrose coach Cassie Snyder said. “To come through and help us get the win — she made a really smart read on the keeper to put it over the top of her. The experience is huge for her moving forward. Having moments like that means everything.”
Earlier in the game, Duncan told a few teammates she would redeem herself following a few errant passes. Her teammates told her not to worry, but she made good on the promise anyway and played hero in the program's first playoff victory since 2014.
“That was a gutsy, tough, gritty performance,” Snyder said. “We had so many people sick today and lots of injuries that occurred during the game. We gutted that [victory] out and I’m really proud of the girls. They really showed their mental toughness.”
A portion of the Indians’ key players battled injury and sickness before and during Wednesday’s game. Josie Coulter, Lucero Mireles-Rodales, Tatum Berry and Kenzie Bush each had varying levels of sickness. Mia Duncan and Makayla Millsap each played through ankle sprains. Natalie Hernandez hurt hers in-game.
Despite plenty of reasons for the game to go south, Montrose never faltered, matching Riverdale Ridge for 80 minutes of regulation and 15 minutes of overtime.
A cross from Mireles-Rodales to Vigil in the game’s fifth minute gave Montrose a 1-0 lead — Vigil had little trouble finishing the play with a wide-open shot.
The Indians continued to keep the Ravens scoreless in the first half with Bush constantly disrupting their attackers. Karlee Brack and Kate Donoehoe made key plays, too.
Riverdale Ridge finally capitalized in the game’s 56th minute after Teegan Warren raced past a pair of Montrose defenders and chipped in the Ravens’ first goal to tie the game 1-1.
But the Ravens were held scoreless for the final 39 minutes of action. Montrose goalkeeper Rachel Robuck was diving to her left and right throughout the second half and overtime. She made a key save in the game’s 61st minute and another at the start of the second overtime on a ball that rattled around the penalty box before she secured it with both arms.
She totaled nine saves on Tuesday while helping navigate Montrose’s backline.
“Rachel kept us in the game,” Snyder said. “She made some huge, huge saves.”
Her performance is all the more noteworthy considering unofficial statistics show the Ravens had 27 shots on goal. The Indians had five and missed a few chip shots.
Montrose had a clear advantage on 50/50 balls, unofficially winning 22 of them in regulation to Riverdale Ridge’s two.
The Indians made some tactical changes during the contest to combat the Ravens’ high backline.
“We wanted some of those runs forward to come out of the midfield instead of our strikers and we made that adjustment pretty well,” Snyder said. “We were a little direct in some places, but overall I thought we had lots of chances.
“Riverdale is tough. They’re physical. I expected that from the film,” she added. “They’re good at what they do and have a good strategy and it works for them, so I thought we dealt with it pretty well.”
Montrose will use Thursday to rest and watch film before practicing on Friday ahead of its second-round matchup on Saturday against league-rival Durango, which is the No. 3 seed and defeated No. 30 Canon City 4-1 on Wednesday.
The Demons defeated the Indians in the teams’ two matchups earlier this season, though Montrose’s coaching staff and players felt they matched up well with their league counterparts.
“I think now the focus is revenge,” Snyder said. “I think we can beat Durango. We’re good enough to do that, but we have to get healthy first.”
Improved health will be crucial for Montrose, which seeks to continue its turnaround season and a spot in the quarterfinals .
“To go from a 3-7 record last season to (a winning season and playoff win), it’s pretty remarkable,” Snyder said.