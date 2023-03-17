Another cold and windy afternoon saw the Montrose Red Hawks girls tennis team journey north to Fruita-Monuments for a match with the Wildcats. The young and inexperienced Red Hawks dropped the contest six matches to one.
Andie Blowers, playing No. 1 singles, defeated Abby Deeths 6-2 and 6-1 to take the early lead in the match. That was, however, not a sign of things to come.
Number 2 singles, Tessa Reimer of Fruita-Monument, was extended to three sets by the Red Hawks sophomore Rhyan Nearly who won the first set 6-4 before dropping the second 6-2. The match went to a tie-breaker which was won by Reimer to tie the match at 1-1.
The Wildcats Becky Dunn defeated Melaina Yender, 6-1, 6-0, in third singles. The Red Hawks then lost all four doubles matches in straight sets to make the final score Fruita-Monument six matches and the Montrose Red Hawks, one match.
The girls tennis team will have several days off before its next outing. The North Fork Miners will visit Montrose on Monday, March 20, for an afternoon match with the Red Hawks. First serve is scheduled for 4 p.m. at the courts by the high school.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone