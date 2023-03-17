Another cold and windy afternoon saw the Montrose Red Hawks girls tennis team journey north to Fruita-Monuments for a match with the Wildcats. The young and inexperienced Red Hawks dropped the contest six matches to one.

Andie Blowers, playing No. 1 singles, defeated Abby Deeths 6-2 and 6-1 to take the early lead in the match. That was, however, not a sign of things to come.



