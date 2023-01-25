Fruita-Monument Wildcats outlast Red Hawks boys, 47-40

Montrose High School's Kaleb Ferguson drives for a basket in the first quarter against Fruita Monument High School Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at Montrose High School. (William Woody/Special to the MDP)

 William Woody

The visiting Fruita-Monument Wildcats boys’ basketball team played two very different halves of basketball Tuesday evening at the Lloyd McMillan Gymnasium in Montrose.

The Red Hawks inched out to a four-point lead after the initial period. The home team added another four-point bulge in the second quarter to lead 24 to 16 at the halfway point.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?