Fruita-Monument Wildcats outlast Red Hawks boys, 47-40

The visiting Fruita-Monument Wildcats boys’ basketball team played two very different halves of basketball Tuesday evening at the Lloyd McMillan Gymnasium in Montrose.
The Red Hawks inched out to a four-point lead after the initial period. The home team added another four-point bulge in the second quarter to lead 24 to 16 at the halfway point.
Things then changed dramatically in the second half of the action. The Wildcats got their potent offense in high gear and outscored the Red Hawks 18 to 7 as they took a 34-31 lead heading into the final stanza.
The Red Hawks offense cooled off in the second half of the contest and they were outscored 31-16. The Red Hawks had opportunities but their shots seemingly would not fall and the Wildcats pressing defense was effective in limiting the Red Hawks to a single shot per trip down the floor.
The leading scorer for the Red Hawks was sophomore Kaleb Ferguson who netted 16 points, including six of eight from the free throw line. Senior Jacob Hawks added eight points and junior Gage Wareham and sophomore Brekin Hutto each contributed six points.
The rebounding department was led by Ferguson and Jaxon Killen, each with seven boards. Hawk and Hutto each contributed four. The Red Hawks secured 27 rebounds in the contest but only six came off of the offensive glass.
This was a physical contest as the Wildcats went to the charity stripe 24 times and the Red Hawks 23 times. The Hawks converted 16 while the Wildcats made good on 15 attempts. The Wildcats made two three-point baskets while the Red Hawks were shut out behind the arc.
The Red Hawks managed only six assists and three steals while the pressing man to man defense of the Wildcats resulted in the Red Hawks turning the ball over 16 times.
The loss dropped the Red Hawks overall record to 9-4. The loss evened the Red Hawks league record to 1-1. The Wildcats advanced their overall record to 14-1 and 1-0 in league action.
More league action is in store for the Red Hawks as they host the Durango Demons at the Fieldhouse on Friday evening. The Demons sport a 5-10 record overall and a 1-1 record in league play.
