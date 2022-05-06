Getting swept near the end of the season isn’t what Montrose baseball had hoped for, but against a 5A club, it stings a little less.
Fruita, after capturing a 5-3 win over Montrose on Tuesday, scored runs in bunches on Thursday to defeat Montrose 10-4 and win the season series and Southwestern League title.
The Wildcats scored seven runs in the first two innings off Montrose starter Parker Davis on Thursday. They sprayed the ball across the field despite Davis making quality pitches, though Andrew Lee earned his two-run home run to right field that gave Fruita a 7-0 lead.
“I was proud of our kids,” Montrose coach Landon Wareham said. “They battled. Fruita did a good job in the early innings and I don’t think Parker was making bad pitches. They hit really well early.”
Davis settled in and kept Fruita scoreless over the next three innings; an RBI single from Lee chased him from the game in the sixth.
He threw 76 of his 103 pitches for strikes but allowed 12 runs (eight earned) on 12 hits and struck out four. He didn’t walk a batter and his season earned run average moved to 3.58.
“I hit my spots. They just hit the ball further and in the gap, unfortunately,” Davis said. “They’re good hitters that can put it in play.”
Fruita pounded 15 hits on Thursday, providing plenty of run support for starter Dylan Noah.
Noah came into Thursday’s start with a 6.30 ERA but scattered three hits against Montrose’s lineup. He walked three, struck out four in four innings and allowed just one run — Logan Files laced an 0-2 fastball to centerfield, which brought Jaxon Kattner around to score.
Lee came on in relief of Noah and allowed two hits in two innings of work. Montrose didn’t score its next three runs until the seventh inning when lefty Ryder Wilford surrendered singles to Gage Wareham and Zeke Steenburgen and an error allowed Wareham to score.
Steenburgen scored on another Fruita error and Dominguez’s double to the left field gap scored Kattner.
That was all Montrose could muster two days after scoring three runs on four hits against Fruita’s ace Cole Jones, who struck out nine Indians and allowed three runs on four hits in a complete-game effort.
“It’s definitely a wake-up call for us. If we want to go far this year, we need to be able to hit good pitchers,” Steenburgen said. “I mean, (Fruita) has good arms, but we need to get tougher at the plate.”
Elite arms have been the achilles heel for Montrose this season. The Indians struggled against Severance’s Carson Fagan (1.47 ERA) and Rocky Mountain’s William Vasseur (1.69 ERA) earlier this season.
Fruita, which has a pitching staff at least nine arms deep, offered nothing easier.
“The top arms in the league and the state are definitely giving us trouble,” Landon said. “We’re not getting consistently tough at bats and stringing them together against really good pitching. That’s what good pitching does to you, but we have to get tougher and make things harder on pitchers.”
Montrose has undoubtedly seen improvement, however, from its staff and lineup. Logan Files, after an early skid, is hitting .351 in 62 at bats with 15 RBIs, four doubles. Gage has been as good a table setter a team could ask for as the team’s leadoff hitter; he’s batting a team-high .435 (30-for-69) and leads the team in RBIs with 23.
Kattner has six doubles, tied with David Dominguez for the team lead, and, like Gage, is batting over .400.
Davis and Weese have pitched 94 ⅔ innings of the team’s 124 and have combined to allow a mere 23 walks. Gage, when called upon, has been sharp in relief with a 2.62 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 18 ⅔ innings.
“This group has done nothing but improve,” Landon said. “There’s not a coach on our whole staff who doesn’t see or believe that. We’ve got about two to three more weeks to improve and take a step forward in every asset of the game.”
In the past few weeks, the staff has implemented two-strike drills to improve the team’s discipline. The hitters start with a 2-0 count and will see knuckleballs and fastballs out of the zone. Once they get to two strikes, they need to stay alive by swinging at quality pitches or lay off unhittable ones.
“It paid off,” Steenburgen said of the drill. “We just have to translate it (to the game) now.
“The bottom of the lineup’s discipline has gotten a lot better. I know Logan was struggling with high pitches, but coach has been working with him and he probably has the best discipline out of anyone.”
Montrose dropped to No. 18 in the 4A RPI following Thursday’s loss, but at 13-7 (5-2 in league play), the Indians remain firmly in the 4A playoff picture.
Montrose has its Senior Night game against Delta (12-6) on Tuesday and will finish the regular season against 4A’s No. 1 team in Palisade (16-2) on Friday.