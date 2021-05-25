With 15 minutes left in the first half, Montrose’s Yareli Escarcega was inches away from putting the Indians within one of rival conference Fruita Tuesday.
Escarcega, a freshman striker, worked her way to the outside and sent a shot headed towards the back corner of the goal. A second later, Fruita’s goalkeeper Amber Rice leapt to her right, completely extended her right arm and batted the ball away for an impressive save, keeping Montrose scoreless (Rice has allowed just one goal through four games).
“That was an insane save,” Indians coach Cassie Snyder said.
The save somewhat defined the day for the Indians, who lost 5-0 to Fruita (3-0-1) and moved to 2-4. Fruita scored three times in the first half, with the first two coming on midfield crosses, and not enough pressure from Montrose’s midfielders.
The Indians, though, had 11 chances in the first half, and 10 in the last 40 minutes. Some openings offensively were there, with Montrose penetrating Fruita’s defense, but the key move and strike never really developed — some balls were hit too hard, reaching Rice early, and other moments a Fruita defender thwarted the opportunity with speed.
“I think we’re this close to making it a perfect opportunity, and it’s just not quite there,” Snyder said. “We’re seeing those gaps better than we have in the past, especially to Josie’s (Coulter) runs because she’s making great runs through, and we’re trying to find it more often than we have. It’s just a little adjustment on the way to the pass.”
It’s why players on the Indians, at times inches away from extended offensive opportunities, have discussed in the past week with the strikers where they want the ball. Coulter, a junior striker, said she wants the ball in space so can utilize her speed on a break away if the pass is perfectly placed past a defender, giving her enough time to reach it and work her game, which has led to a team-high six goals so far.
That offensive approach would aid a Montrose attack that’s scored 13 goals in six games, and more than once in two games.
“We’re getting there,” Snyder said. “We’re making those adjustments.”
Adjustments defensively were of importance against Fruita. The Wildcats would start wide, get a switch, go out the other side and play balls back in, forcing Montrose to slide laterally.
The offensive approach led to long goals in the first half, and a pair of shorter goals in the box from Kylie Wells (who scored twice) and Regan Dare (in the 77th minute) to extend Fruita’s lead.
It also gave the Wildcats 41 chances, and 24 shots on goal, leading to a busy day for Montrose goalkeeper Rachel Robuck, who secured 17 saves.
“They did a great job at switching the ball,” said Montrose senior center back Sierra Maestas, who added fatigue factored in for the Indians' players during the second half due to the weather (high 70s, low 80s). “They would often get it to their center or middies, and that was really hard for us making sure to keep an eye on them when switching.”
The loss was Montrose’s third straight, two of which have come against league opponents. They lost a non-conference game against Aspen on Saturday in double overtime, 2-1, extending their streak of allowing two or more goals to three games. It’s now four after Tuesday’s result.
“We had some frantic decision making in places, defensively and offensively,” Snyder said. “But we’re getting better, we’re growing. We really are. The scoreline doesn’t indicate some of the moments of brilliance we had in this game.”
Snyder told her team after the game that there remains enough time in the season to turn it around (the Indians are 2-3 in conference play). Montrose plays three straight games against league opponents — Grand Junction, Durango and Fruita — before finishing against Delta on June 11.
“We gotta keep our pace up,” said Maestas of what’s necessary from the team in the next four games. “We have to keep moving forward, keep our heads up, not let these losses keep us down, keep our intensity up and make sure we keep on moving.”
The Indians head to Grand Junction on Thursday for a rematch with the Tigers at 5 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.