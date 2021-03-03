At 3-7 before Saturday, the idea of sneaking into the playoffs wasn’t far-fetched for the Montrose girls. They had played the toughest schedule in all of 4A to that point, and a three-game win streak to finish the season could have solidified a strong case to be named one of the 32 playoff bound teams.
But a loss 50-42 against Grand Junction Central last Saturday, followed by a home loss against Fruita (49-25) on Tuesday have put a damper on those hopes.
“Give Fruita credit, that’s a good basketball team,” Montrose coach Steve Skiff said after Tuesday’s loss. “They came out and kind of took it to us. But once we got over that initial slow start, we put some things together and started fighting back and made a nice little run. We just couldn’t sustain it the whole time.”
The loss dropped Montrose to 3-9 with one game remaining. However, it’s not out of the realm of possibility for the Indians to sneak in the playoff picture as team No. 32. As of Tuesday night, the Indians are No. 36 in the 4A RPI standings, and they’re set to face No. 35 Durango (5-7) on Friday.
A strong home win over their conference rival could inch them closer to that final spot.
“My team always fights and there’s no quit in them and they fought for 32 minutes,” Skiff said. “That’s what I told them afterward (postgame). We’ve got Durango on Friday night and it’s Senior Night, and we want to send our seniors out with a bang. So we’re going to regroup on Wednesday and Thursday and compete against Durango.”
The two practice days gives Montrose a chance to game plan for the Demons, who MHS lost to earlier this season, and evaluate how they performed on Tuesday, a night where Fruita’s quickness led to a flurry of transition points.
After coming out of halftime with a 24-14 lead, the Wildcats didn’t let up, pressuring the Indians with a full-court press and capitalizing off missed shots for layups in transition. Fruita went into the fourth with a 34-22 lead, and Montrose cut the lead to 10 before the Wildcats went on a 14-0 run to finish the game.
“Really we just didn’t make any shots,” Skiff said. “That’s what it boiled down to. The best way to stop transition is to score. We didn’t score enough and kind of got mixed up defensively a little bit.”
The Indians didn’t score more than 10 points in any quarter, and were top heavy as Jaycie Casebolt (10), Taylor Yanosky (nine) and Josie Coulter (eight) combined for 27 of the team’s 29 points (Bailey Beard scored the other basket).
The Wildcats’ leading scorer, Kylie Wells, did her part in the win, scoring a game and team-high 13 points.
It’s been a trying season for the girls in 2021, a campaign where the group has displayed a knack for flying towards loose balls, winning the rebound battles and playing with some grit. Despite the efforts, it’s translated to just three wins through 12 games.
“It’s one of those things where — we played a touch schedule and we’ve competed,” Skiff said. “I think we’ve been in pretty much every game that we’ve been in. We just haven’t had things bounce our way.”
Of the Indians’ nine losses, five have come by eight points or less.
