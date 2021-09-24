The addition of Brooke Williams to Montrose High School’s volleyball program has proved fruitful so far, giving the Indians a height advantage it hadn’t had last spring.
But even with Williams, the size matchups were too much against Fruita (10-2, 4-0 in Southwestern League), which took round one between two conference heavyweights, defeating Montrose (10-3, 4-1 in SWL) in straight sets (25-22, 25-12, 25-11) on Thursday.
“Fruita started playing a lot better,” Montrose head coach Shane Forrest said. “They’re a much bigger team than us and they have a solid defense, offense. They’re pin hitters, both on the outside and rightside, are really effective hitters and big. They definitely had the height advantage against us tonight.”
Following a close first set, the Wildcats mostly cruised the rest of the way, though they’ve been operating that way lately. Before Thursday, Fruita had won nine sets in a row, including a dominant effort against Durango last weekend. The Wildcats’ team hit percentage in that one was a highly efficient .313.
The Indians did put have some good swings from Kelsey Rocco and Madisen Matoush, who had six kills each. Jaedyn Key and Taygan Rocco both registered three kills.
“We did get a couple blocks, but I think for us offensively, we had a hard time terminating the ball against their defense and against their block,” Forrest said. “I think we played it safe at times to get it past the block, which was challenging for us.”
Montrose was more than occupied defensively, with Rocco (17) and Matoush (13) each recording double-digit digs. Taygan added eight and Bre Brasier had five.
Hallie Fenton had some moments up front, with three blocks, one more than Williams, Matoush and Key.
Fruita’s dominance, though, snapped the Indians’ four-game winning streak. Montrose secured a strong 3-2 victory over Durango last Friday, and followed that with a 3-0 win against Grand Junction earlier this week.
Matoush, in Durango, had a team-high 17 kills, with Rocco adding 11. The pair also led in digs, with 24 and 32, respectively. Mason Rowland led the Demons with 12 kills in the back-and-forth affair, which saw Montrose win the second and third sets after dropping the first, and later securing the win with a 15-12 advantage in the fifth set.
Forrest, aware of Fruita’s ability to finish plays, credited the way her team approached the Wildcats’ size.
“They’re a good team and we have to respect what they did to us and be proud of how we played against them,” Forrest said. “We never gave up and our effort was high the whole time. I think the kids did just about everything they could to try and compete against them. But when they’re hitting over the top of our block it was hard to set up a defense around a block when they’re controlling the ball so well...they’re size was pretty overpowering for us.”
Montrose’s (No. 10 in 4A RPI) next game at Grand Junction Central next Thursday at 6:30 p.m. In their previous matchup, the Indians won in straight sets.
