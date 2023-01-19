The Montrose Red Hawks boys basketball team journeyed to Glenwood Springs on Tuesday and lost a glove-tight contest to the Demons by the score of 49-43.

This was an extremely close basketball game the entire way as the lead see-sawed back and forth and the lead changed hands at least 10 times before the Demons took control in the final moments of the fourth quarter.



