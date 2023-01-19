The Montrose Red Hawks boys basketball team journeyed to Glenwood Springs on Tuesday and lost a glove-tight contest to the Demons by the score of 49-43.
This was an extremely close basketball game the entire way as the lead see-sawed back and forth and the lead changed hands at least 10 times before the Demons took control in the final moments of the fourth quarter.
The Demons led 12-10 after the initial quarter and the Red Hawks shaved one point off of that lead at half time, 22-21. The third quarter was glove-tight throughout the period as the Demons stretched their lead to 35-32.
The fourth stanza was back and forth as the Red Hawks tied the game at 38-38 midway through the period. The Demons then hit a three-point basket and stretched the lead to seven points 45 to 38 with time winding down.
The Red Hawks had to employ the foul them fast strategy and attempt to give up points from the charity stripe to attempt three point shots, none of which proved successful down the stretch. The Demon prevailed 49-43.
Six Red Hawks hit the scoring column with sophomore Kaleb Ferguson leading all scorers with 20 points. Senior Jake Legg nailed seven points while Brekin Hutto scored six, Jacob Hawks five, Jaxon Kattner three and Gage Wareham two.
The Demons controlled the backboards in this game as the Red Hawks could manage only 16 rebounds. They corralled only four on the offensive board.
The Red Hawks attempted 14 three-point shots in the contest but made only two. The Hawks were only 5 of 12 from the free throw line. The Hawks made 16 of 21 shots from two-point range.
The statistics were unbalanced as the Red Hawks were credited with 11 assists and nine steals. This was balanced by the 17 turnovers committed by the Red Hawks. The visiting team also committed 14 personal fouls.
The Red Hawks' overall record fell to 9-3 with the loss to the Demons. Their league record continues to stand a 0-1. Glenwood Springs improved its overall record to 8-5. The Demons have yet to start league action.
Next up for the Red Hawks is another road trip. This one is to Eagle Valley on Saturday, Jan. 21, to take on the Red Devils. First tip is scheduled for 2 p.m.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone