The Montrose Red Hawks baseball team saw their season come to a dramatic end Sunday, May 21, as the Mullen Mustangs pushed the winning run across in the bottom of the ninth inning to squeeze out a 3-2 victory in the 4A playoffs.

The road-weary Red Hawks traveled to Golden and forced extra innings before falling to the Mustangs 3-2. The Red Hawks ended their season with 10 wins and 13 losses. Mullen (15-10) eventually lost in the district final to Golden 9-7 as the Demons (21-4) move deeper into the playoffs.



