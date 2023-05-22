The Montrose Red Hawks baseball team saw their season come to a dramatic end Sunday, May 21, as the Mullen Mustangs pushed the winning run across in the bottom of the ninth inning to squeeze out a 3-2 victory in the 4A playoffs.
The road-weary Red Hawks traveled to Golden and forced extra innings before falling to the Mustangs 3-2. The Red Hawks ended their season with 10 wins and 13 losses. Mullen (15-10) eventually lost in the district final to Golden 9-7 as the Demons (21-4) move deeper into the playoffs.
The Red Hawks scored their first run in the top of the first inning. They duplicated the feat in the second inning as they took a 2-0 lead. Senior Titus Weese was on the hill for the Red Hawks and shut down the Mustangs through three innings.
The fourth inning saw the Mustangs employ the long ball and two home runs left the yard as Mullen scored two runs to tie up the contest. Neither team could score a run during the next four innings and the contest came down to the bottom of the ninth when the Mustangs pushed across the game winner for the 3-2 victory.
Weese pitched six innings of four-hit baseball giving up two earned runs before giving way to junior Gage Wareham who pitched more than two innings and ultimately gave up the winning run during the bottom of the ninth inning.
Each team pounded out seven hits in the contest. For the Red Hawks, senior Rocco Manual had a base hit, while senior T.J. Saunders and junior Gage Wareham each had 3 hits. Wareham had the only extra base hit, a ringing double.
The Red Hawks played errorless baseball. The Hawks drew five bases on balls, saw seven batters strike out and left 10 runners stranded on the base paths.
Seniors playing their final game for the Red Hawks included Manual, Ryder Mancuso, Brandon Trujillo, Saunders, Torrie Eckerman, Colten Withee, Logan Files and David Dominguez.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone