Dolphin House golf tournament

The team of Ridgway Valley Enterprises, Inc. won the annual Dolphin House fundraiser golf tournament Saturday, July 16, at the Bridges in Montrose. Tyler McCollum, Logan Douglas, Bryce Markley, and Austin Willis combined to shoot a gross score of 56, fifteen under par, to win the scramble format competition.



