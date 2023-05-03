MHS boy’s fundraiser
The Montrose High School boy’s golf team is hosting its annual fundraising golf tournament Saturday, May 13, at the Black Canyon Golf Course in Montrose. There will be a 9 a.m. shotgun start.
The format will be a four-person scramble and the field will be limited to 25 teams. The $60 entry fee includes golf, cart, lunch and other amenities. Deadline is May 10.
The proceeds will be used in the 2023 golf season for the MHS Red Hawks, whose season begins in August. The proceeds will be used towards apparel, tournament entry fee and travel expenses.
BCB Charity Classic in June
MONTROSE – The second annual BCB Charity Golf Classic will be June 2-4 at all three Montrose golf courses.
The tournament will feature three formats. On the first day, at Black Canyon, a Chapman scoring system will be place. Day two at Cobble will be a best ball format with day three at The Bridges featuring a scramble competition. There will be daily and three-day scoring with gross and net scores.
The tournament is a fundraiser for CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates), an agency that supports youth and families in the 7th Judicial District.
2-person team for Bosom Buddies
The Black Canyon Golf Club will host the annual Bosom Buddies Golf Tournament Saturday, May 6. The field is full, but additional sponsorships will be appreciated. Call 970.249.4653 to sponsor or for more information.
The format will be a two-person scramble for nine holes. The $40 entry fee includes lunch. The tournament begins at 9:30 a.m. Proceeds will go to the local Bosom Buddies breast cancer support group.
27-hole tourney moved to May 28
Cobble Creek’s 27-hole challenge golf tournament has been rescheduled for May 28.
