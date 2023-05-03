MHS boy’s fundraiser

The Montrose High School boy’s golf team is hosting its annual fundraising golf tournament Saturday, May 13, at the Black Canyon Golf Course in Montrose. There will be a 9 a.m. shotgun start.



