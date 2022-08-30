DeJulio wins BCGC title; Jacobson wins president’s cup
Angelo Dejulio won the Black Canyon Men’s Club Championship with a one-under par 139. The two-round annual tournament was played Aug. 27-28 at the Black Canyon Golf Course. DeJulio had rounds of 69-70—139.
Thordy Jacobson won the President’s Cup tournament, net scores from the two-day tournament. Jacobson, Randy Lozier, and Mark Monroe shot identical rounds of 134. A playoff ensued in which Jacobson secured the win.
Other scores include:
• John Ramsey shot 75-76—151 for second place in the club championship. Lozier was third (152) and two tied for fourth, Will Neff and Peter Goes, 153.
• The first flight winner was Jeff Lutz (155), Lewis Casper (161), Mark Monroe (162), Tony Blay, 166.
• The second flight winner was Paul Bradburn (172), two golfers, one shot behind at 173, Tony Lobato, Michael Arendsee; Terry Smith came in third with a 180 card.
• In the president’s cup (net) scores, Lewis Casper and Jeff Lutz carded 135s and followed Jacobsen, Lozier and Monroe.
Luna scholarship tourney Sept. 25
The annual Martine Luna Golf Scramble will be Saturday, Sept. 25 at the Black Canyon Golf Course. The four-person scramble format golf tournament is a fundraiser in memory of Martine Luna who died in 2019. The tournament is in its third year and proceeds will benefit those youth who want to play sports but cannot afford equipment or other expenses.
Proceeds also benefit the Montrose High School Wrestling Booster Club.
Entry fees for the tournament are $65 per player, or $250 per team. Registration begins at 8 a.m. with a shotgun start at 9. Players can register online at BCGC. For more information: Cathie Martinez, 970.417.8125; or, Bryant Hunter, 970.497.0100.
Ridgway Chamber to host tourney
The Ridgway Chamber of Commerce will host its annual fundraiser tournament for local youth programs on Sept. 8 at The Divide Ranch and Club on Log Hill. The tournament returns after a two-year pandemic hiatus.
The tournament will have a 1 p.m. shotgun start in a four-person scramble format and includes a 5 p.m. barbecue.
The par-72 courses opened in 1993 as Fairway Pines.
Rosebud Invite is Sept. 24
The 11th annual Rosebud Invitational golf tournament will be held Saturday, Sept. 24 at The Bridges in Montrose.
The format will be a two-woman better ball using 80% of handicap index. Golfers must have an active handicap to compete with a maximum of 40. There will be four flights and it will be limited to 40 teams. Entry fee is $230 per team which includes refreshments and meals.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone