Two Montrose High School juniors, Grace DeJulio and Kendyll Bernatis, competed Tuesday and Wednesday (May 31-June 1) in the state 4A golf championship at Tiara Rado in Grand Junction.
Erie High School won its first state team title with a 480 score, led by freshman Hadley Ashton who was the tournament’s medalist. The runner-up was Mullen with a 494 card.
To compete in the team competition, there are three golfers. Both DeJulio and Bernatis made the state field by qualifying last week at the regional tournament in Montrose. Giada Amundson, also of Montrose, qualified in the regional as an alternate, but no alternates were able to make the field this year.
DeJulio shot 97-97—194 for 39th place. Bernatis turned in a two-day total of 102-95—197 for 44th place.
“We have good talent to go forward next season,” said MHS coach Dan Herod. “I’m very encouraged that we can compete at a state level.” Herod cited the course conditions as rigorous, with fast greens that the team wasn’t used to during the season, and length. The state tournament set the tees from the back.
“We could’ve played better. No golfer leaves a course or a tournament thinking, ‘Well, I nailed it today.’ Golf’s hard always. It’s my hope that team members play and practice over the summer and fall and get further additional professional instruction. They’ve all got good swings.”
Ashton of Erie shot 74-73—147 to win. Sophia Choi, who won the regional tournament at Cobble Creek, shot 79-72—151 and was the runner-up.
Kylee Hughes of Eagle Valley turned in a 77-77—154 card for third place.
