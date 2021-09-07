Through four meets this season, Montrose High School cross country has picked up where it left off last season.
Following a season in which there were several top finishes, Montrose runners are doing much of the same, with Jonas Graff and Kenzie Bush already posting top five finishes.
At the Central Warrior Invitational in August, Graff placed third, posting a time of 17:13.00 in the 5,000 meter run. At the same meet, Bush placed fifth on the girls’ side, clocking in at 20:47.01.
Bush was followed by teammates Ashley Ortega (23:07.00) and Olivia Cook (23:00.28), who finished 11th and 12th, respectively.
Zack Morris placed eighth at the Warrior Invitational during the 5,000 meter run and Mekhi Mangrum (19th) had the only other top 20 finish for Montrose on the boys’ side.
Graff and Bush followed their team-leading performances at Central with an encore at the Cheyenne Mountain Stampede last Friday. Graff led Montrose, placing 13th (17:13.00) while Bush landed a 14th place finish (20:49.80) in the 5,000 meter run.
The Warrior Invitational saw a standout performance from Montrose’s Jacob Kettell, who ran a 12:40.44 two-mile run, good for 7th on the junior varsity side.
At the Basalt Longhorn Invitational late last month, Graff finished first in the 5,000 meter run at 17:13.30. Elijah Echols also secured a top-five finish, placing fifth at 18:21.10. Morris rounded out the top 20 finishes for the boys, crossing the finish line in 18th (19:27.00).
Bush, Ortega and Cook placed 6th, 12th and 17th at the same meet on the girls’ side.
The MHS runners will return north this weekend for the Grand Junction Tiger Invitational on Saturday.
