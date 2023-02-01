Grand Junction Central boys nip Red Hawks, 45-42

Montrose High School's Jake Legg drives for a basket during first quarter action against Durango during a recent home game. The Red Hawks played on the road this week, falling to the Grand Junction Central Warriors. (William Woody/Special to the MDP))

 William Woody

The Montrose Red Hawks boys basketball team traveled to Grand Junction on Tuesday evening and lost a closely played league game by the score of 45-42. The win improved the Warriors record to 14-4 overall and 3-1 in league play. The Red Hawks fell to 11-5 overall and 2-2 in league action.

The Red Hawks and the Warriors battled throughout the first half of the contest to a two point Grand Junction advantage at the half, 20-18. The Red Hawks led in the opening moments of the first and second quarter. Their last lead was 10-9 to open the second period.



