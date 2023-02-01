Grand Junction Central boys nip Red Hawks, 45-42

Montrose High School's Jake Legg drives for a basket during first quarter action against Durango during a recent home game. The Red Hawks played on the road this week, falling to the Grand Junction Central Warriors. (William Woody/Special to the MDP))
The Montrose Red Hawks boys basketball team traveled to Grand Junction on Tuesday evening and lost a closely played league game by the score of 45-42. The win improved the Warriors record to 14-4 overall and 3-1 in league play. The Red Hawks fell to 11-5 overall and 2-2 in league action.
The Red Hawks and the Warriors battled throughout the first half of the contest to a two point Grand Junction advantage at the half, 20-18. The Red Hawks led in the opening moments of the first and second quarter. Their last lead was 10-9 to open the second period.
The Warriors opened the third period with a hot hand from behind the three-point line, hitting two baskets from long range to balloon the lead to eight points. The quarter ended with the Warriors leading by 11 points.
This was just too large a hole for the Red Hawks to crawl out of despite the fact they outscored the Warriors 19-14 in the final frame. The Red Hawks were forced to foul the Warriors who made good on six free throws down the stretch.
The Red Hawks hit a long three-point shot with less than a minute remaining. The Warriors missed a free throw with just under 10 seconds to play. The Red Hawks grabbed the rebound and raced to mid court only to see their last ditch three point shot bounce off the backboard preserving the Warriors three-point win.
Senior Jake Legg led all Red Hawk scorers with 16 points. Sophomore Kaleb Ferguson added 12 points to the total and junior Gage Wareham and senior Jacob Hawk added seven and five points respectively.
The rebounding was evenly divided among the Red Hawks. Ferguson captured five rebounds and Legg and Brekin Hutto each added four to the Red Hawk total. The Red Hawks rebounding statistics were unbalanced as the Hawks nabbed 17 defensive boards but were credited with zero offensive rebounds throughout the contest.
The Red Hawks played a strong team game despite the three-point loss. The offense handed out a total of 10 assists to go with four blocked shots and four steals. The Hawks committed 10 personal fouls and turned the basketball over 11 times.
The next action for the Red Hawks boys basketball team will be another road trip, this time to Grand Junction High School to take on the Tigers. Grand Junction currently stands at 7-10 overall and 1-2 in league play. The Tigers defeated the Fruita-Monument Wildcats on Tuesday evening, 47-44.
