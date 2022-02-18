Southwestern conference foe Grand Junction Central (19-3) was as advertised against Montrose girls basketball on Thursday, winning 51-28.
The Warriors, who lost against Fruita earlier this week in a game that decided the conference champion of the SWL, delivered a 14-4 lead after eight minutes. The Indians provided some pushback, scoring 14 in the second to head into halftime with just a nine-point deficit.
But Montrose’s offense had trouble in the second half, scoring just two points in the third quarter to Central’s 10. The Warriors, No. 7 in the 4A RPI, added 14 in the final period to run away the victory. Krystyna Manzanarez scored 16 points and Brynn Wagner had 14 for Central.
Josie Coulter led Montrose with 10 points on 5-for-10 shooting with four rebounds and a steal. Taygan Rocco scored eight points and also had an effective night (4-for-9) and added four rebounds.
The rest of Montrose’s offense combined for 10 points — Taylor Yanosky and Heather Power each had four points and four rebounds and Haven Johnson hit two free throws.
Overall, Montrose shot 34% (13-for-38) from the floor.
The loss moved Montrose to 11-11 and 2-5 in conference play. Despite the .500 record, the Indians are 25th in the 4A RPI and are just one of two teams in the top 25 without a winning record (Montrose’s strength of schedule has been one of the highest in 4A this season).
Montrose will tangle with Durango (14-7 and No. 17 in the RPI) on Saturday in the final regular season game. With Durango a likely top 20 seed, a Montrose loss shouldn’t drastically impact Montrose’s positioning, and a win would only help it.
The Indians remain in position to host a first-round playoff game.
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press
