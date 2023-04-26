Montrose High School lacrosse player Evie Sherman, 20, defends during first half action of an Friday, April 21, match against Santa Fe Prep at Columbine Middle School. (Special to the MDP/William Woody)
William Woody
Red Hawks' Ali Sauer, 4, and Maggie Cline, 21, battle for a loose ball during first half action against Santa Fe Prep Friday, April 21, at Columbine Middle School. (Special to the MDP/William Woody)
The Montrose Red Hawks were roughed up 16-4 on their home pitch by the Grand Junction Tigers Tuesday, April 25. The lopsided defeat dropped the Red Hawks season record to 0-8 overall and 0-5 in league play.
Head coach Chris Allison saw thing differently.
“The score of 16-4 felt a little off when I considered how Montrose played,” the coach said. “We gave up some key possessions resulting in goals for Grand Junction. We recognized when we were beaten to ground balls and loose balls and I know we need to work harder at that in practice.”
Sophomore Alexandra Sauer led the Red Hawks on offense as she scored two goals. Junior Madison Cora had one goal while sophomore Maggie Cross also added a single goal. In the draw department the Red Hawks won only six of thirteen draws. Freshman Abby Siegel faced 23 shots on the net, saving seven.
Allison talked about personnel changes: “We have made some shifts in field position which will pay off in time. Our defense was anchored by Abby English leading three new players and they did admirably.”
Despite the score, Allison explained that the offense is getting more aggressive in going to the goal.
“We need to be better at seeing opportunities in open spaces,” she said, “not only cutting for a pass but having the ball carrier looking for those open space opportunities.”
The coach also pointed to the Red Hawks success in the draw circle.
“We were able to capitalize at times, bringing the ball into our offensive zone,” the coach said. “Our midfielders began to drive harder to the net. We can do better at finishing and placing our shot.”
The Red Hawks hit the road for the next two contests. On Friday, April 28, the team travels to Durango and then Saturday, April 29, they move on to Telluride. The Red Hawks finish the regular season with two home contests next week.
