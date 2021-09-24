Aaron Simpson made it back to the sideline following the final whistle of Thursday’s game, his head down in disappointment. He dropped to the grass, hands over his head.
Simpson’s post-game sentiment was obvious — Montrose High School boys soccer (5-3) had just lost 2-0 to league rival Grand Junction (6-4), at home.
One could say it’s just a single loss, and that there’s still seven games left. The loss, though, moves Montrose to 0-2 in conference play, with league-leading Durango surging at 8-0-2, including a pristine 3-0-1 SWL record.
One of the Indians’ goals this season is to repeat as Southwestern League champions. They take pride in that.
Thursday’s loss against the Tigers, though not improbable, makes the climb to first in the division that much tougher.
“I just think we didn’t look like ourselves today,” Montrose head coach Cassie Snyder said. “It’s that composure thing. Keeping your game and your focus and responding to whatever’s being thrown at you. We just didn’t respond that well today.”
Montrose, dealing with minor injuries and the loss of a few key players, was constantly swarmed by the Tigers’ center backs and midfielders. Specifically, Grand Junction was especially focused on taking away Adriel Encarnacion, Aiden Harrell and Quincy Cooling, three of the Indians’ leading scorers.
The trio often had no time, or room, to operate. Grand Junction also kept its possession rate above an average of two, including at 2.9 in the second half. Montrose, though, was held to some of the lowest possession rates they’ve had so far — 2.3 and 2.5.
“We need to play our own game when that happens,” Montrose senior and outside back Adriel Huizar Martinez said of the Tigers’ aggressiveness and physicality. “Too many times we start playing into their game and we start sending balls and trying to do things on our own instead of playing as a team.”
Grand Junction’s gameplan kept Montrose scoreless for the first time in eight games. Cooling scored Montrose’s only goal in the team’s previous meeting, a 2-1 Tigers win, and Snyder said she didn’t see any new different formations from Grand Junction on Thursday, aware of the Tigers’ focus on taking away the Indians' midfielders.
Opportunities started to open up in the second half for Montrose. Harrell beat a Junction defender on the outside and sent a cross towards the goal that sailed over the Tigers’ goalkeeper Andon Tow. Encarnacion and Christian Smith Lucero located the ball, but a header from Lucero sailed over the goal post.
Despite eight corner kicks, and other near strikes, Montrose had just five shots on goal. The Tigers had 18 chances and eight shots on goal, capitalizing on two — a first-half score in the 11th minute that was booted past goalkeeper Iker Ayesta, and a chip shot in the second half by Mason Sanders that went over Sandier Gaxiola-Leyva with 10 minutes left. (Ayesta and Gaxiola-Leyva usually split halves, with Snyder liking their ability to offer different perspectives, like Gaxiola-Leyva’s tall frame, for an opposing offense.)
The Indians did have some bright spots — Cooling was consistent on winning 50/50 balls, and freshman Bowden Vigil continued his ascent towards an impactful and pivotal role for the varsity club. Vigil on Thursday displayed fancy footwork on the outside, extending the ball downfield on occasion, and even made some defenders miss.
Vigil has scored just once this season, in the 4-1 win against Pueblo South, but has earned varsity time as a central midfielder.
“He has a super high tempo, but he's very calm on the ball,” Snyder said. “He’s really technical — some of those little sneaky touches and then a nice, calm distribution. He actually played very well.
“...He stepped up so much today. He super impressed me, played well and he’s making things happen for us.”
The Indians will need a similar effort from Vigil and others with four straight league games coming up (two against Fruita, and one apiece against Grand Junction Central and Durango). A win against Durango could significantly boost the Indians in the RPI standings, where they, as of Friday, rank No. 17.
“I told (the players) after the game it’s not over until the fat lady sings. We have a lot of games left,” Snyder said. “We can still meet our goals in terms of playoffs, and we’ve had some really good performances this year. This doesn’t define us, but every bit of our focus moving forward has to be to improve, all the time.”
