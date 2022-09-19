The weather played havoc with the soccer matches between the Grand Junction Tigers and the Montrose Red Hawks late yesterday afternoon. After lightning delays the game was played and the Tigers defeated the Red Hawks by a score of 4-1.
The first half of the contest was played evenly with both teams score a goal for a 1-1 tie at half time. Quincy Cooling scored the Red Hawks only goal at about the 5 minute mark of the first half. He was assisted by Aidan Erives.
The second half was a different matter as the Tigers took the territorial advantage and scored three time to make the final score 4-1.
The loss drops the Red Hawks season record to 2-4 overall and 0-2 in league play. The Grand Junction Tigers improved their season record to 5-2. The Tigers are 1-1 in league play.
Varsity head coach Cassie Snyder explained, “We didn’t perform the way we are capable of. Junction is a good quality team and we needed our A game in this one and it was lacking.”
Snyder suggested that the first half was played evenly as both teams scored one goal. She felt the beginning of the second half was even and the Red Hawks had some good opportunities to score that didn’t result in points. “The last 15 minutes kind of fell apart and that last 15 minutes became the focal point of the game.”
Snyder said she believes in her team and one loss, one big mistake does not define who we are and we will move onward and upward from here.
The Red Hawks hit the road on Saturday to take on the Eagle Valley Devils in Eagle. Kickoff is slated for 11 a.m.
