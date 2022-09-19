The weather played havoc with the soccer matches between the Grand Junction Tigers and the Montrose Red Hawks late yesterday afternoon. After lightning delays the game was played and the Tigers defeated the Red Hawks by a score of 4-1.

The first half of the contest was played evenly with both teams score a goal for a 1-1 tie at half time. Quincy Cooling scored the Red Hawks only goal at about the 5 minute mark of the first half. He was assisted by Aidan Erives.



