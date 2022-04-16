Either team could have been crowned a winner Friday night between Montrose and Grand Junction. Both teams combined for 22 runs and 27 hits. In the late innings, it was clear pitching would decide a victor.
Alas, it was Grand Junction who secured the vital 1-2-3 inning. Pitcher Brock Hale induced a fly out from Rocco Manuel and strike outs of Logan Files and Torrie Eckerman in the bottom of the seventh inning to secure a 12-10 win.
Hale’s perfect inning was made possible after the Tigers, in the top of the seventh facing a 10-9 deficit, scored three runs to take the lead.
“It was a heck of a baseball game,” Montrose coach Landon Wareham said. “They fought, we fought. They made mistakes, we made mistakes. They made a few less and at less important times than we did.”
The game-changing error from Montrose came with no outs and a runner on first in the top half of the seventh. Gage Wareham induced a potential double-play ground ball that ate up sophomore shortstop Jackson Barnett and dribbled into centerfield.
That opened the floodgates for the Tigers, who drilled three home runs on Friday.
“It doesn’t matter whether we don’t get it done at one position or another, we got the team loss today,” Wareham said. “Jackson is a good player and we have a lot of confidence in him. We’re going to run him back out there.”
Barnett stood still following the play and shook his head, undoubtedly wishing he could have the play back.
“We can’t blame the game on one play,” Montrose first baseman Zeke Steeburgen said. “We could have made plays all across the field. All you really can do is come back next week ready to work and Jackson knows that. He’s a good player.”
Montrose wouldn’t have been in the position to win late without Barnett’s bat. His two-run triple in the second inning gave Montrose a 4-2 lead and his fourth inning sacrifice fly gave Montrose another advantage.
His two hits were just a fraction of Montrose’s offensive output on Friday in a game with eight lead changes. Wareham was 3-for-4 from the leadoff spot and Jaxon Kattner had two hits, one of which was an RBI double, out of the No. 4 hole.
But the biggest performer for the Indians was David Dominguez, who nearly will-powered Montrose to victory. His towering, no-doubt two-run blast in the fifth inning gave Montrose a 7-6 lead.
In his sixth-inning at bat, Dominguez poked an outside pitch to right field that brought home Steenburgen and Kattner and gave Montrose another advantage, 10-9.
The hit elicited loud cheers from the crowd. One Montrose player, from the dugout, shouted, “I love baseball!”
“That felt awesome,“ Dominguez said. “We were down two and we needed those runs. I was just looking to put it in play.”
Dominguez, like the rest of Montrose’s hitters, responded despite facing two separate deficits. Grand Junction matched them, however, and chased starter Titus Weese from the game after four runs in 2 1/3 innings.
Wareham came on in relief and retired five of his first six hitters before Will Applegate blistered a pitch over the right field wall.
After a steady, 6-3 Indians win the day prior, Friday’s game was anything but.
“We have to take it as a learning lesson,” Steenburgen said. “We can’t win unless we’re making routine plays, all around. I could have made that dig and we could have made more plays. It was a good game. They were swinging well and we were swinging well. It’s just disappointing.”
Montrose (9-5, 1-1 in conference) will continue league play next Tuesday and Friday against Grand Junction Central.