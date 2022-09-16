What a difference a day makes in softball games here on the western slope. On Tuesday the Red Hawks defeated Cedaredge 14-0 in a four-inning game. On Thursday, the Red Hawks travelled to Grand Junction and were shut out 15-0 by the Grand Junction Central Warriors in a four-inning game.

The Warriors proved hostile hosts to the Red Hawks as they put up 10 runs in the bottom half of the first inning. The Warriors finished off the contest by scoring 5 additional runs in their half of the 3rd inning, making the final score Warriors 15, Red Hawks 0.



