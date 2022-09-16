What a difference a day makes in softball games here on the western slope. On Tuesday the Red Hawks defeated Cedaredge 14-0 in a four-inning game. On Thursday, the Red Hawks travelled to Grand Junction and were shut out 15-0 by the Grand Junction Central Warriors in a four-inning game.
The Warriors proved hostile hosts to the Red Hawks as they put up 10 runs in the bottom half of the first inning. The Warriors finished off the contest by scoring 5 additional runs in their half of the 3rd inning, making the final score Warriors 15, Red Hawks 0.
The Warriors scored their 15 runs on 11 base hit while committing no errors in the field. The Red Hawks could muster only two base hits while committing two errors in the field.
Head coach Joe Bollinger gave credit to the Warriors, saying, “They just shut us down. We has a couple of hits but could not score. The Warriors are a real good team.”
The Red Hawks record falls to 5-8 overall and 2-2 in league play. The Warriors stand at 8-4 and 2-0 in league action.
The next action for the Red Hawks will be on Saturday when they host the Fruita-Monument Wildcats. The first pitch is scheduled at 10 a.m. at the Red Hawks diamond.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone