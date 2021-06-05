Montrose High School’s girls soccer team lost against Grand Junction on Thursday, 4-1. The loss was Montrose’s fourth straight after starting the season 2-1.
The Tigers scored four goals in the first, and limited the Indians to no scores after 40 minutes. Montrose responded with a score from Josie Coulter in the second half, but Grand Junction (4-3, 3-3 in SWL) limited any big plays.
Montrose played a solid second half, but the deficit of four scores was too much.
The Indians are now 2-5 and 1-4 in league play, and have been outscored 14-2 over their last four games in what’s turned out to be a tough, competitive schedule. The last four teams the Indians have played have a combined record of 19-4-3.
Montrose still has a shot at getting back to .500. They play Durango, Fruita and Delta next week (assuming no games are rescheduled). Montrose lost to Delta (4-4) in overtime two seasons ago, and played competitively against Fruita (5-0-1) and Durango (6-0-1) earlier this season.
Durango will visit on Tuesday with the game set to start at 5 p.m.
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press
