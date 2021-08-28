There is an old saying in sports and it goes like this: it’s tough to win on the road. On Friday, head coach Tyler Vincent and the Olathe Pirates traveled to Parachute and lost to the Grand Valley Fighting Cardinals 42–8.
For the Pirates, a new coach, a new offense, a different defensive alignment and lots of new players led to the road loss. Vincent had hopes for a different outcome in his first game as the head man of the Pirates, but it was not to be.
The Cardinals jumped out to an early 21–0 lead before the Pirates could get their offense on track. The Pirates moved well during the first half of the contest. They spent time in the Cardinals’ end of the field but were unable to finish off their drives with points.
“We just could not finish our drives. We must get better in the red zone,” Vincent said.
This was an eye-opening experience for many of the Pirate players. Vincent said that he played a number of young, inexperienced players but that they will only get better with game experience.
Vincent said that the Pirates running game did well. He pointed out Xavier Waterman, Silvano Alejandro and Trenton Fletcher as the ball carriers who shouldered the load offensively. The Pirates’ touchdown was scored by Alejandro, with the two-point conversion punched in by Waterman early in the fourth quarter.
“I just hope our guys come out and play four quarters of football,” Vincent said prior to the game. “If the lads do that I will be happy with the result, whatever it is.”
Just before getting aboard the team bus for the trip back to Olathe, Vincent said he felt his team played four quarters of football despite the score.
Next up for the Pirates: a home game next Friday evening against Center High School, which lost 42-8 to North Fork on Friday.
Kickoff on Sept. 3 is slated for 7 p.m. at Wilson Field in Olathe.
