Moments after the buzzer sounded on Montrose’s Thursday night Sweet 16 victory over Green Mountain, Indians coach Ryan Voehringer grabbed a marker and wrote two words on the white board: Elite Eight.
The players, fittingly, erupted in cheers, punctuating a night in which No. 3 Montrose (16-0) came from behind and won 54-52 to eliminate No. 14 Green Mountain (11-5).
“I was just grateful,” Montrose center Ashden Oberg said of the win. “We were down nine at half, and I thought for sure it was going to be tough to come out, but we rallied together as a team and it really brought us together.”
Montrose entered the fourth quarter down by one (42-41) following an 18-point third quarter. That momentum continued in the fourth as Montrose took a 48-44 lead on a 7-2 run, helped by a Trey Reese and-one finish. Three minutes later, Fletcher Cheezum knocked down a pair of free throws and Jordan Jennings later finished a layup to grab a 54-49 lead.
Green Mountain’s Austin Peterson knocked down a three to make it a two-point game with nine seconds remaining, but after a pair of missed free throws from Luke Hutto, Darius Padilla couldn’t get the three-point shot off before the buzzer, ending the Rams’ season.
“All out team effort, defensively,” Voehringer said. “We had some breakdowns on some back cuts, but they were averaging 63 points coming in and we held them to 52, so it was a team defensive win.”
The Indians were down nine at halftime — the first time Montrose faced a deficit after 16 minutes this season — once the Rams went on a 10-4 run in the last 3:45 of the second quarter. But after the intermission, Montrose outscored Green Mountain 31-20 in the second-half, a half where Peterson scored just three points (he came in to Thursday’s game averaging 14.6 points as Green Mountain’s leading scorer).
“Usually we play a great first-half and not as well in the second,” Voehringer said. “This is a sign of a good team. We were down nine, didn’t cave, stepped up to the challenge and outscored them by 11 in the second-half.”
Jennings locked up Peterson, who was 3-of-8 (2-of-7 from three) for eight points, and with Jennings contributing defensively, it was Oberg who shined on the offensive end, shooting 6-of-6 from the field and a team-high 13 points. Nine of his 13 came in the third quarter, Oberg’s best, as he went toe-to-toe with counterpart Dylan Green.
“It comes a lot from football,” Oberg said of his intensity in the third period. “Playing football helps me with that intensity and that emotion that comes, especially in those physical games with big guys like that. I’m pretty competitive and that guy was pretty good and it was good playing against him.”
Green Mountain, as advertised, was physical, with Green, and big men Corbin Jantzer and Allen Ortiz, fighting for offensive rebounds — and grabbing more than a few — while scoring at the rim. The Rams’ first-half offense was balanced, too, as all five Green Mountain starters converted multiple field goals from the floor with dribble penetration, back cuts and second-chance points.
“They’re a great team,” Jennings said of Green Mountain. “We knew coming in they were going to be a good team. They came out and had a great game plan and shut us down in the first-half. Coach (Voehringer) just stayed positive at halftime and said, ‘you can’t back down, you’re a good enough team.’”
The Indians, in the third quarter, were composed, with Voehringer running “everything in the arsenal” to utilize Oberg’s post-up game. Oberg worked it to perfection, pounding his way inside and scoring with hooks while also using the backboard.
Oberg, as the focal point, helped spread the offense, as four of five Montrose starters scored in double digits. Hutto had 12 points, with Reese and Cheezum adding 11 points each. Reese was also near-perfect, shooting 4-of-5 from the field while notching four assists.
“I was proud of the guys,” Jennings said. “Just being able to make the Elite Eight with these guys is something you never forget, and we’re not done yet.”
Voehringer has some experience coaching in the Great 8, having reached the game four times while coaching at Valley High School.
“It’s a great opportunity for these guys,” Voehringer said. “I told them to cherish the moment — very few coaches and very few players get to play in an Elite Eight game, especially on their home floor. So cherish the moment and bring your ‘A’ game and play for 32 minutes, every possession.
“... It’s not about the x’s and o’s; it’s about the jimmies and joes.”
Due to the incoming snowstorm this weekend, the Colorado High School Activities Association moved the Great 8 games from Saturday to Monday. Montrose will host again, welcoming No. 6 Steamboat Springs (16-0), the only other team in 4A that is undefeated.
The Sailors have two players averaging double-digit points — Eric Pollert (14.8) and Jakob Kreissig (11.4).
