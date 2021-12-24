Montrose, after a 12-1 season filled with high-end performances on both sides of the ball, had five all-state selections, tying Erie and 2021 state champion Chatfield for the most selections in 4A.
Luke Barney and Austin Griffin were named first-team all-state while Bode Greiner, Ethan Hartman and Dmarian Lopez were second-team all-state selections.
Barney, a defensive lineman who was a menace to opposing quarterbacks, recorded nine tackles for a loss, 28 total tackles and 1.5 sacks in his senior campaign. He operated as Montrose’s tight end occasionally on run plays and caught three passes for 50 yards and a touchdown.
Griffin, named league MVP for the 4A Southern 1 conference, joined Barney on first-team after posting a 987-yard, 25 touchdown rushing season. His 25 scores ranked fourth in all of 4A and ranked first in 4A Southern 1.
Greiner’s 153 tackles ranked second in 4A, was a conference-leading mark and was third best across all classifications in Colorado. He was fierce in his chase for a tackle, recording 69 of the solo variety, which was third most in 4A. He added 13 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks as one of the best linebackers in Colorado.
Hartman’s solid defensive showing in 2021 — 49 tackles — helped him secure an all-state selection, but his offensive stats carried the load. He recorded 1,855 all-purpose yards (1,138 rushing, 627 receiving) and 19 total touchdowns, 13 of which were rushing. His quickness and elusiveness also helped on punt and kick returns — he had a 90-yard kickoff return touchdown in the 39-7 victory over Durango.
Lopez, a junior, had 44 tackles and 15 tackles for loss on the defensive end, but much of his work came on the offensive line, opening up holes for Griffin, Hartman and others. He’s an integral reason why Montrose rushed for 3,998 yards and 62 touchdowns. “Our offensive line is insane,” quarterback Gage Wareham said after Montrose rushed for more than 300 yards against Heritage.
Montrose last had multiple all-state selections in 2019 when Ben Robuck and Cole Simmons were named to the first-team and Emmert Kastendieck was on the second-team. Lineman Raul Martinez was an honorable mention.
Montrose averaged 40.5 points per game this past season while allowing just 14.8. They were undefeated in conference play with a 5-0 record, securing a league title in the process, and scored 50 points four times and more than 40 three times in what was a high-powered offense.
