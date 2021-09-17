Rinse and repeat is how the offense for Montrose High School football has been operating to start 2021.
The Indians (4-0) rinsed off last week’s victory over Durango and mirrored their offensive performance, scoring five touchdowns against Palisade (2-2) in a 35-7 win.
The Bulldogs came into Thursday’s game having limited their first three opponents to 25 total points. But that mattered little for an Indians offense that’s currently dismantling defenses, leaving defenders in the dust.
“Our offense is designed such that however a defense decides they want to try to play us, we have plays that should still work,” Montrose head coach Brett Mertens said. “As long as we can execute all of our plays, then we should be able to move the ball no matter what a defense does to us.
“It really comes down to our kids executing the plays and playing hard, fast and physical. If we can keep doing that, it’s tough to stop.”
Through four games, Montrose has scored 146 points. It’s the most the team has scored through four games in such a span with Mertens as head coach.
The Indians’ explosive start is helped by Austin Griffin’s relentless and bruising running style. The senior scored four touchdowns for the second straight game on Thursday, upping his season total to 13. He scored twice in the second and added two more in the third — one of which was a 38-yard TD run — that gave Montrose a 35-0 lead.
“Austin is a really good running back, and he runs the ball extremely hard, but I think he would be the first to admit that it’s not all him,” Mertens said. “It’s a product of what our system is and our offensive line and all those guys blocking for him. He’s a big physical back, and especially when we get down by the goal line, he’s tough to bring down.”
Griffin and the Indians rushing attack helped open up a passing opportunity, which sophomore Gage Wareham took advantage of in the first quarter. He found tight end Ashden Oberg on a seam up the middle that resulted in a 29-yard touchdown pass, Montrose’s first score of the night.
The Indians led 21-0 at halftime, again authoring a noteworthy performance on the defensive end. Defensive coaches Kurt Scriffiny (linebackers), Alex Matlock (defensive line) and Al Griffin (defensive backs) have helped mastermind and dial up plays for a senior-heavy defense that’s allowed 14 points in its last two games.
Fruita scored 22 points against Montrose two weekends ago, but none came in the second half. Outside of that 22-point first half from the Wildcats, the Indians have allowed 20 points in 14 quarters.
“Defensively is where I’ve been most excited about our team’s growth,” Mertens said. “I think that’s the story...they didn’t score on our first string again. It was another really good performance from our defense.”
Palisade's lone score came in the fourth quarter on a Franklin Barks touchdown run against the Indians' second stringers.
Montrose will play its last non-league game next Friday, against Grand Junction (0-3), before starting league play on Friday, Oct. 1 at Palmer Ridge (3-0).
