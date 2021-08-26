Montrose High School quarterback Gage Wareham, 9, hands the ball to Tayne IIa, 40, to run in for a touchdown in the second quarter against Central High School Thursday evening at Stocker Stadium. Griffin scored two touchdowns in the first half. (William Woody/Special to the Montrose Daily Press)
Montrose High School football’s game against Grand Junction Central Thursday night went a lot like it did last season — lots of scoring, and great defense.
For Montrose, that is.
Behind a stellar start from Bridger Kurtz at quarterback, and another by-committee attack on the ground, the Indians thumped the Warriors 46-6 at Stocker Stadium.
The score was 35-6 at halftime. But Montrose’s fireworks came early. In the first quarter, Central botched a snap and the football rolled to the one-yard line. Montrose recovered, and punched it in to take a 7-0 lead.
Kurtz kept the offense moving, and the running backs did the rest. Austin Griffin and Tayne Ila each scored two rushing touchdowns, and Ethan Hartman added another. Early in the third, Kurtz found an open Hartman for another score.
“The rushing attack was good,” Montrose head coach Brett Mertens said. “I think we threw for well over 100 yards, too.”
Passing isn’t Montrose’s first option, but it worked Thursday night. After Kurtz settled Montrose in, sophomore Gage Wareham had three series to himself in the second quarter, He returned to the field late in the game with Mertens resting the starters and kept up the strong play.
“He did a nice job,” Mertens said of Wareham. “It’s good to have options. We had a pretty balanced effort on offense and didn’t turn [the ball] over.”
That balance could also be attributed to Montrose’s defense, which essentially shut out Central for 48 minutes. The Warriors’ lone score came on a kickoff return late in the second quarter. Devin Hickey was under center for Central, but MHS middle linebacker Bode Greiner and company kept coming.
“Defense played really physical and hard tonight,” Mertens said. “The guys were flying to the ball pretty well. The defense set the tone.”
The win is Montrose’s fifth straight against Central, dating back to 2017.
The Indians have won five consecutive season openers.
Montrose (1-0) will play Fruita at MHS next Friday, the home opener.
