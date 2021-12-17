Montrose swimmers continue trend of dropping times, improving performance

Montrose's Kate Donohoe competes in the 100-yard breaststroke during a home meet at the Montrose Recreation Center on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. 

 (Josue Perez/Montrose Daily Press)

Caitlyn Dillon and Alise Hardie were standouts for Montrose at the girls’ swimming meet in Delta last Friday.

Hardie, in the girls’ 200-yard individual medley, placed first with a finals time of 2:31.83, edging out Fruita’s Elisa Elsberry by fourth tenths of a second.

Dillon starred in the 100-yard freestyle, crossing the finish line nearly five seconds quicker than second-place Brianna Vizcarra of Delta.

Hardie and Dillon later teamed up with Ariana Najar and Grace Cross in the 200-yard freestyle relay. They placed third with a time of 2:04.29, well behind Fruita’s four (1:50.25).

In the same event, Gwen Kingery, Kate Donohoe, Mattie Embrey and Sierra Tafoya placed ninth.

Dillon netted another top finish in the 10th event, the 100-yard backstroke, placing second. Cross was two spots behind her in fourth place. Hardie also netted her own second-place finish - she was one spot behind Delta’s Jillian Carlson in the 500-yard freestyle by a little over three tenths of a second.

Other placements for Montrose include Cross’ fifth-place finish in the 200-yard freestyle, Embrey placing fifth in the 200-yard individual medley and Najar coming in sixth in the 50-yard freestyle. Najar came in seventh in the 100-yard backstroke.

Donohoe and Kingery were ninth and 12th in the 50-yard freestyle.

Montrose will have its first home meet on Saturday, Dec. 18 at the Montrose Community Recreation Center. The meet starts at 8 a.m.

Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press

