Caitlyn Dillon and Alise Hardie were standouts for Montrose at the girls’ swimming meet in Delta last Friday.
Hardie, in the girls’ 200-yard individual medley, placed first with a finals time of 2:31.83, edging out Fruita’s Elisa Elsberry by fourth tenths of a second.
Dillon starred in the 100-yard freestyle, crossing the finish line nearly five seconds quicker than second-place Brianna Vizcarra of Delta.
Hardie and Dillon later teamed up with Ariana Najar and Grace Cross in the 200-yard freestyle relay. They placed third with a time of 2:04.29, well behind Fruita’s four (1:50.25).
In the same event, Gwen Kingery, Kate Donohoe, Mattie Embrey and Sierra Tafoya placed ninth.
Dillon netted another top finish in the 10th event, the 100-yard backstroke, placing second. Cross was two spots behind her in fourth place. Hardie also netted her own second-place finish - she was one spot behind Delta’s Jillian Carlson in the 500-yard freestyle by a little over three tenths of a second.
Other placements for Montrose include Cross’ fifth-place finish in the 200-yard freestyle, Embrey placing fifth in the 200-yard individual medley and Najar coming in sixth in the 50-yard freestyle. Najar came in seventh in the 100-yard backstroke.
Donohoe and Kingery were ninth and 12th in the 50-yard freestyle.
Montrose will have its first home meet on Saturday, Dec. 18 at the Montrose Community Recreation Center. The meet starts at 8 a.m.
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press
