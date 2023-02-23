The Montrose Red Hawks ran into a very athletic, very physical team with outstanding speed Wednesday evening as the Harrison Panthers eliminated the Red Hawks 47-32 and moved into the Sweet Sixteen of the CHSAA State Tournament.
The Red Hawks and the Panthers traded body blows throughout the initial period with the Red Hawks leading 10-9 on an eight-point outburst from sophomore Kaleb Ferguson.
The Panthers came back with a vengeance in the second stanza as Kenny Jones and Jordan David-Voss combined for 12 points while holding the Red Hawks to 6 and establishing a 21-16 halftime advantage.
The combination of Jones and David-Voss were simply too much for the Red Hawks to deal with as Jones tallied 24 points and David-Voss added 12 points as the Red Hawks shooting was as cold as the night air outside of the gym.
“You know, when you go 0 for 8 from the perimeter they packed it into the paint and doubled down low. We knew they were big, quick and athletic at all positions. They are not a 22 seed, they are way better than that,” Head coach Ryan Voehringer said.
Voehringer painted a somewhat bleak picture in describing the Panthers.
“I told the guys the opponents have won 11 of their last 13 games and their two losses were to Mesa Ridge who is 23-0 and overall number two seed in the tournament. We just have not seen those kind of athletes and that kind of size.”
Defensively the Red Hawks gave up only 47 points.
“Our defense was good. We just could not make shots. Their size bothered us inside,” Voehringer said. “We did a good job of giving the ball to Ferguson early and he scored six or eight right out of the gate. Then they started doubling him and we had a hard time getting the ball inside.”
Kaleb Ferguson led the Red Hawks with 16 points. Jaxon Killen added eight and Alonzo Trujillo and Jake Legg each chipped in with four points to complete the scoring for the Red Hawks.
The Red Hawks shot only 33 percent from the field. They managed only 18 rebounds, had 9 assists and 4 steals to go with a dozen turnovers. The Hawks hit 8 of the 14 free throws they attempted.
The coach noted that it was a great season for the young Red Hawks. He mentioned that in the last five years the Red Hawks record stood at 78 wins and only 17 losses. He suggested that both the tradition and the culture are solidly in place.
Coach Voehringer looked to the future.
“I knew we were young. In all honesty, I couldn’t have expected anything more from these guys. I am so happy ,” he said. “Obviously we are disappointed with the way it ended but 15 wins, being ranked in the top 15 in 5A was a great achievement. My hat is off to these players. They played their butts off every time out.”
