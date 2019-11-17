Paige Hauptmann has always been known for abilities on a mountain bike and, more recently, her prowess on the lacrosse field.
It makes sense, as the Montrose athlete said mountain biking “is in my blood,” having grown up around the s[prt thanks to her mom, Laurie Brandt. And four years ago, Hauptmann, a senior, first picked up a lacrosse stick.
But she has become a leader on the Lady Indians lacrosse team and has found the sport to be near and dear to her. So when she got an offer to play collegially, she had to say yes.
With the hopes of four more years playing the sport, Hauptmann signed a letter of intent to compete for the Colorado State University-Pueblo women’s lacrosse team.
“It was out of the blue,” Hauptmann said Wednesday.
When Hauptmann toured the school, she said she met with the women’s lacrosse coaches and they made her feel welcomed.
“I already felt like I was in a family there,” Hauptmann said, adding she was able to play with the team and sensed a strong chemistry with the athletes.
Her parents were thrilled to see their daughter continue with lacrosse.
“This is a unique opportunity for her to play this sport at the college level,” said Brandt, who was also the head coach of the Montrose girls lacrosse team last season.
Hauptmann’s father, Jerry, said jokingly he’s “very sad” to see his daughter leave for college. But, he added, he’s proud of her because she’s selecting the right school.
“I think it’ll work out very well. I’m glad that’s she’s only four-and-a-half hours away,” he said, adding he’ll “go to Pueblo a lot” to see her play.
Hauptmann’s pursuit of mountain biking isn’t going anywhere. She said since that sport is more of a “lifestyle sport,” she can do it all her life.
“I figure I could play (lacrosse) for four years, and it’s at this time,” Hauptmann said. “So I need to take advantage of this opportunity.”
CSU-Pueblo didn’t check the right boxes in continuing her lacrosse career. She noted that the university was in-state, close to Montrose and its lax program wasn’t just challenging but gave her enough time to focus on her classes.
She’s also not going to put a hold on competitive mountain bike racing. Hauptmann said Colorado Springs has a team, so she wants to continue there.
As for her studies, Hauptmann plans to major in kinesiology/exercise science. She said she hopes it springboards her into becoming a tech at U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs.
Hauptmann already has a connection in Brandt’s friends, Alison Dunlap, the first woman to ever win a mountain biking world championship. And Dunlap works at the training center.
“I want to get my foot in the door that way,” Hauptmann said.
But if that doesn’t come to be, she added she wouldn’t mind being a physical trainer or becoming a lacrosse coach in Montrose.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.