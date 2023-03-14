Two Montrose Red Hawks basketball players, senior Jacob Hawks and sophomore Kaleb Ferguson, were honored by the Southwestern League by being named to the All-Conference basketball team.

The rest of the first team included Dan Thomason, Fruita-Monument; Braylen Scott, Grand Junction Central; Christian Miller, G.J. Central and Santana Martinez, G. J. Central.



