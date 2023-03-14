Two Montrose Red Hawks basketball players, senior Jacob Hawks and sophomore Kaleb Ferguson, were honored by the Southwestern League by being named to the All-Conference basketball team.
The rest of the first team included Dan Thomason, Fruita-Monument; Braylen Scott, Grand Junction Central; Christian Miller, G.J. Central and Santana Martinez, G. J. Central.
Dan Thomason of the Fruita-Monument Wildcats was named Player of the Year. The Coach of the Year honors went to John Sidanycz of the Grand Junction Central Warriors.
Montrose Red Hawk Jacob Hawks put up good numbers during his senior year. Hawks averages 11.9 points per game, 3.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.3 steals per game. Hawks shot 81% from the free throw line and 34% from behind the 3-point arc. Hawks scored 286 points during the season, which helped the Red Hawks to the regional tournament.
Sophomore Kaleb Ferguson, the man in the middle, led the Red Hawks in scoring with 14.8 points per game and 6.6 rebounds per contest. In all, Ferguson scored 354 points throughout the season and played outstanding defense in the paint.
Both Red Hawks were mindful that basketball is a team game and the contribution of the entire team and the coaching staff made possible their individual honors.
