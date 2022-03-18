One of the first teammates Zeke Steenburgen hears when he’s at the plate is Parker Davis.
“Everyone’s bringing energy, especially Parker,” Steenburgen said.
Davis, a senior, could be heard by the opposition in the opposing dugout on Friday at Montrose High School as the Indians took on Monarch.
The team’s energy was bursting through all afternoon, both on the field and in the dugout.
“He’s a really good leader and he’s really stepping up for us,” Steenburgen said.
Davis, who’s a polar opposite of his dugout-self on the mound — “calm and collected,” as he puts it — sure stepped up on Friday with a complete-game, one-hit shutout against Monarch. He struck out 14 hitters and walked none in Montrose’s 6-0 win.
“He’s throwing three pitches for a strike when we want to,” Montrose coach Landon Wareham said of Davis. “It’s fun calling pitches for him because he's throwing pitches right in the area where we’re trying to get hitters set up. He’s executing and doing a good job right now.”
Davis threw 64 of his 95 pitches for strikes. When he didn’t get a strikeout, he included soft contact, leading to groundouts that Jaxon Barnett and Rocco Manuel often smothered.
“He’s hitting his spots. That’s what it comes down to,” Steenburgen said. “Parker is so crafty. The way he throws from the side and how he hits outside pitches — it’s hard to hit against him when you’re behind in the count.”
Davis started his Friday outing by striking out the side in the first inning. He then struck out a pair in the second and third innings.
His first three innings helped hold Montrose’s 2-0 lead, which came on smart baserunning from Gage Wareham in the first and an RBI groundout from Steenburgen in the third that scored Barnett, who led off the inning with a double to left.
Montrose added four runs in the fifth against Monarch’s Chase Cowan. Torrie Eckerman laced a leadoff single to left and Wareham laid down a successful bunt to place runners on first and second.
Barnett walked to load the bases, moments after Eckerman currently read a low ball in the dirt, allowing him to take third.
Eckerman then scored on a wild pitch. Steenburgen walked and a batter later, Jaxon Kattner brought in Wareham with an RBI groundout.
Another passed ball allowed Barnett to score and Steenburgen, after a soft dribbler to the catcher, who threw to first to get the out, scored after a correct read from the senior allowed him to race home.
Montrose’s knack to correctly read pitches in the dirt and advance an extra base was on full display Friday. Each runner seized the opportunity when presented to move a base closer to home.
That approach is also what helped Montrose last weekend in a pair of wins.
“We have pretty good team speed across the board,” Wareham said. “We’ve worked hard on baserunning and finding those extra inches in a game that gets you the extra base. So far they’ve done a great job of executing that.”
Montrose made Cowan’s lack of command hurt. His four wild pitches turned costly in his six-run (five earned), four-hit outing across 4 ⅔ innings. He struck out six but also walked five.
Friday’s win pushes Montrose to 3-0. The Indians, seemingly oozing with confidence during each game, will play Liberty and Pagosa Springs on Saturday at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., respectively, to finish the Luke Oeltjenbruns Memorial Tournament.
“This group has played a lot of ball together for a lot of years now and under us, playing our way, we’re going to talk and be intense and ready to play ball,” Wareham said. “These guys are doing a good job of exemplifying that.”