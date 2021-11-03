Taylor Foster and Madisen Matoush remember when the Indians hosted regionals in 2019 and qualified for state. Lloyd McMillan Gym was loud. The Montrose faithful showed up. It was what one would expect of a playoff atmosphere.
“It was one of the best experiences I had playing volleyball,” Foster said before the team’s Tuesday practice. “It was so exciting being at home because we had all the support.”
Two years later, the pair, along with Kelsey Rocco, also a member of the 2019 team, are confident this year’s regionals will yield a similar fan turnout — the Indians (17-6), the No. 8 seed, will host No. 17 Mead and No. 29 Mullen this Saturday.
“It’s really exciting,” Matoush said. “To be able to host regionals in our last year and have all of our friends come watch and support us, we’re excited. It’s going to be fun.”
Montrose, as the No. 8 seed, drew a competitive — if not interesting — draw with Mead and Mullen set to visit.
Mead, last season’s 4A runner-up, weathered a slow start to its season and rebounded considerably, capturing 10 of their 13 wins since Sept. 14. They started 3-6.
“They lost a lot of seniors, but they’re still a really solid program,” Montrose coach Shane Forrest said of Mead. “That seed is not indicative of the team that they are.”
The Mavericks’ Morgan Munro and Quincey Coyle are total stat stuffers. Coyle led the 5A/4A NCAA league in kills with 343 and Munro was fourth, tallying 211. They’re ridiculously accurate, but the whole team showed it can be, really, with a .262 overall hit percentage.
Montrose will play Mead at 1 p.m., but they’ll play Mullen first, at 10 a.m., and the Mustangs have some fight despite the 10-13 record.
Outside of the numbers, though, playing host comes with its perks.
“The town and community always shows up to watch us play and the energy is always great in the gym,” Forrest said. “We’re good at home — that’s a huge advantage for us.”
Montrose is good at home — so good in fact that the team went undefeated at home this season (7-0) and is 22-3 at Lloyd McMillan since 2019.
In October, the Indians defeated a top 5A team in Fruita at home and followed that with another five-set victory over Durango, also at home.
“The crowd has been awesome this year,” Forrest said. “I think our fans and our student-section — we look forward to the cheers and their energy and they really pump up the kids and makes them feel good knowing they’ve got their classmates behind them supporting them. That’s a huge factor.”
“It’s very motivating to us and keeps our adrenaline up,” Foster said of the home crowd. “All of our support that we have here really helps us. It’s a home-field advantage.”
The expected boost from the fans should come handy with the Indians feeling strong about their play heading into Saturday. They are coming off a 1-3 weekend, losing to Woodland Park, Erie and Bayfield, all of which qualified for regionals (Bayfield is the No. 12 in 3A).
Forrest said the team historically experiences a “lull” during the last week of the regular season, but typically rebounds during regionals.
The team’s offense had been amidst its best stretch of the season prior to last Saturday’s four-game tournament and largely continued that over the weekend, hitting over at least .200 in three of the four.
“We had quite a few kills last weekend,” Matoush said. “I’m hoping we can bring that into this weekend. I’m pretty confident in our front row.. and we have (Brooke Williams) and Taylor and Hallie (Fenton) up the middle. I’m confident in them getting up there and getting it down.”
Matoush and Foster are using the week of practice to spread that confidence to the rest of the team, sharing what their experience was like hosting regionals in 2019. But they’re also aware of the need to refine and sharpen their play before Saturday, geared with a prime opportunity to qualify for state.
“Everyone’s really serious about practice and going to give it their all this week,” Foster said. “We’ve all made a truce with each other saying we’re going to push each other to play 100% (during practice) this week so we can play at 100% this weekend.”
After Montrose and Mullen play, Mead and Mullen will match up for the region’s second game of three. It’s a good scouting opportunity for the Indians, who could potentially play Mead for a spot at state if both teams start the day 1-0.
“We have to worry about our game and how we play,” Forrest said. “If we play Montrose volleyball and we’re scrappy and play solid defense and play a faster offense, we can be successful.”
