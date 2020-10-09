Hotchkiss gridders return number of key personnel for 2020 season

Hotchkiss head coach Curtis Hintz is excited for his Bulldogs to play in the fall of 2020. The wait to get back on the gridiron has been difficult to cope with after the ups and downs of indecision of the Colorado High School Activities Association to come to a final decision to play.
Hintz spoke of initial anxiety after being told the season was not going to take place in the fall and then finding out a reversal of that decision raised the hopes of players, coaches and fans to a new level of anticipation. “We have a good group of kids here but we’ll need some luck with the season as our depth in some positions is not as strong as we’d like,” said Hintz. “We have some new kids who will fill in nicely but need some time to gain experience early in the season.”
Hintz will have some comfort in knowing he’ll have some key players returning for the shortened fall season. Returning players who will add experience and leadership to the team include all-conference players Yahir Chavez (QB/DB), Coulson Hollembeak (OL/DL), Adam Smith (RB/LB), Traycer Hall (FB/LB) and Oliver Mendoza (WR/DB).
Other returning starters who will certainly bring more confidence and strength to the team include Drayden Taylor (LB), Blaine Peebles (WR/DB), Mordecai White (DB), Christain Matus (OL), Carter Neff (OL), Robert Cochran (WR) and Saul Cortez (K).
A number of players who Hintz sees as potential replacements for departed starters include Micah DeField (TE/LB), Sam Ware (OL/DL), Dakota Shelden (OL/DL) and Anthony Scanlon (WR/DB).
With scheduling of games, in regards to game times still uncertain, an updated schedule will be passed along when definite times are established between competing schools.
The fall football schedule of games (so determined at this time) for the Bulldogs is as follows (with Hotchkiss opening their season at Dolores on Oct. 9);
• Friday, Oct. 16, vs Paonia at 7 p.m.
• Saturday, Oct. 24, vs Meeker at 2 p.m.
• Friday, Oct. 30, @ Olathe at 7 p.m.
• Friday, Nov. 6, vs Gunnison at 7 p.m.
• Friday, Nov. 13, @ Cedaredge at 7 p.m.
